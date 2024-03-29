TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production

The TVS Ronin is a lovely motorcycle to ride but is a mixed bag in terms of its design. When seen from a profile view, the front section has the cues of a cruiser, while the rear section gives off the vibes of a scrambler. In addition to that, the riding stance is commuter-biased with upright seating, a tall handlebar and neutrally positioned footpegs. Unfortunately, this confusion in design seems to be one reason which has led to its poor sales for TVS. Otherwise, the Ronin ticks all the boxes as a motorcycle that handles great, packs a potent and tractable powertrain, is feature-packed and has high-quality levels.

Luckily, there seems to be good news in store for those who have refrained from purchasing the Ronin. TVS had showcased the Ronin SCR, an in-house built scrambler concept at the 2023 edition of the annual MotoSoul event, whose design has now been patented by the company, suggesting that it's likely be considered for production.

Featuring a proper scrambler styling, the concept drew a lot of attention. Based on the Ronin’s platform using the same powertrain and chassis, the SCR is equipped with long-travel suspension at both ends, wire-spoke wheels with aluminium rims, high-mounted fenders, an upswept twin exhaust, bash plate, shortened seat and scrambler-styled side panels. We expect the production version to be slightly different from the concept but retain the majority of the equipment and styling. Expect a longer seat to accommodate a pillion, road-focused block pattern tyres and a different exhaust to comply with the sound emission levels.

While the concept motorcycle looked fantastic in the silver and yellow livery with black pinstripes, we hope it makes it into production along with more exciting colour options. Regarding the launch timeline, we feel TVS will utilise this year to ready the production version of the SCR and showcase it during the 2024 edition of MotoSoul in November, followed by a launch soon. On the competition front, once launched, the Ronin SCR will lock horns with the Hero XPulse 200 4V, Yezdi Scrambler, Royal Enfield Scram 411 and the upcoming Honda CB350X.