Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production

Showcased during the annual TVS MotoSoul event, the scrambler-based Ronin concept garnered a lot of attention.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ronin SCR concept patent filed
  • Will be based on Ronin’s platform
  • Will feature long-travel suspension and scrambler styling

The TVS Ronin is a lovely motorcycle to ride but is a mixed bag in terms of its design. When seen from a profile view, the front section has the cues of a cruiser, while the rear section gives off the vibes of a scrambler. In addition to that, the riding stance is commuter-biased with upright seating, a tall handlebar and neutrally positioned footpegs. Unfortunately, this confusion in design seems to be one reason which has led to its poor sales for TVS. Otherwise, the Ronin ticks all the boxes as a motorcycle that handles great, packs a potent and tractable powertrain, is feature-packed and has high-quality levels.

 

Also Read: Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them

Luckily, there seems to be good news in store for those who have refrained from purchasing the Ronin. TVS had showcased the Ronin SCR, an in-house built scrambler concept at the 2023 edition of the annual MotoSoul event, whose design has now been patented by the company, suggesting that it's likely be considered for production. 

 

Featuring a proper scrambler styling, the concept drew a lot of attention. Based on the Ronin’s platform using the same powertrain and chassis, the SCR is equipped with long-travel suspension at both ends, wire-spoke wheels with aluminium rims, high-mounted fenders, an upswept twin exhaust, bash plate, shortened seat and scrambler-styled side panels. We expect the production version to be slightly different from the concept but retain the majority of the equipment and styling. Expect a longer seat to accommodate a pillion, road-focused block pattern tyres and a different exhaust to comply with the sound emission levels.

 

Also Read: TVS MotoSoul 2023: Third Edition Becomes Bigger and Better!

While the concept motorcycle looked fantastic in the silver and yellow livery with black pinstripes, we hope it makes it into production along with more exciting colour options. Regarding the launch timeline, we feel TVS will utilise this year to ready the production version of the SCR and showcase it during the 2024 edition of MotoSoul in November, followed by a launch soon. On the competition front, once launched, the Ronin SCR will lock horns with the Hero XPulse 200 4V, Yezdi Scrambler, Royal Enfield Scram 411 and the upcoming Honda CB350X.

# TVS Ronin SCR# TVS Scrambler# Ronin scrambler# Ronin SCR production# motorcycle# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

Starts at ₹ 1.49 - 1.73 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Ronin Specifications
View Ronin Features

Popular TVS Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?
Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?
Suzuki Patents Reveal New VVT Engine
Suzuki Patents Reveal New VVT Engine
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
Aprilia RS457 Production Begins; Deliveries To Commence From March 1
Aprilia RS457 Production Begins; Deliveries To Commence From March 1
2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
Yamaha Goes Retro With The XSR900 GP!
Yamaha Goes Retro With The XSR900 GP!
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved