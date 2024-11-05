EICMA 2024: New KTM 390 Adventure R Unveiled

After much anticipation, KTM has finally unveiled the 2025 390 Adventure R at EICMA 2024. The list of changes on the all-new KTM 390 Adventure, include an all-new design, a range of new mechanical components, along with a host of new features. While KTM has only displayed the off-road focused Adventure R at its stall in EICMA, we expect more variants of the motorcycle to be unveiled subsequently.

The 2025 390 Adventure R has a vastly different design compared to its predecessor.

The new styling cues on the 390 Adventure include a vertically-stacked dual-projector LED headlamp setup outlined by sectioned DRLs, beak-style front mudguard, a taller windscreen than its predecessor, chunkier handguards, and a series of wider body panels. Being the more off-road focused variant, the Adventure R comes with spoked wheels. The tail section of the new motorcycle looks edgier than the older model, and features a smaller tail lamp. The Adventure R will be equipped with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity.

The new 390 Adventure R gets a new 5-inch TFT display

The list of electronics offered on the 390 Adventure include traction control and cruise control.

The new 390 Adventure R gets a fully-adjustable WP upside-down front fork setup

The motorcycle is built on an all-new chassis, with a new subframe. The Adventure R comes with a 43 mm fully-adjustable WP upside-down front fork setup with 230 mm of travel along with a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. The Adventure X rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 18-inch rear wheel, shod with knobby tyres.

On the powertrain front, the 390 Adventure is expected to retain the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that is currently doing duty on the new KTM 390 Duke. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. More technical specifications are awaited at this point. Stay tuned to carandbike for more details.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more information.