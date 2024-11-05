Login
EICMA 2024: New KTM 390 Adventure R Unveiled

The list of changes on the all-new KTM 390 Adventure, include an all-new design, a range of new mechanical components, and new features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM has unveiled the Adventure R at EICMA 2024.
  • Gets an all-new design.
  • Powered by the same 399 cc engine as the 390 Duke.

After much anticipation, KTM has finally unveiled the 2025 390 Adventure R at EICMA 2024. The list of changes on the all-new KTM 390 Adventure, include an all-new design, a range of new mechanical components, along with a host of new features. While KTM has only displayed the off-road focused Adventure R at its stall in EICMA, we expect more variants of the motorcycle to be unveiled subsequently. 

 

Also ReadKTM 390 Adventure R Spied In Undisguised Form Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
 

Next gen KTM 390 Adventure

The 2025 390 Adventure R has a vastly different design compared to its predecessor.

 

The new styling cues on the 390 Adventure include a vertically-stacked dual-projector LED headlamp setup outlined by sectioned DRLs, beak-style front mudguard, a taller windscreen than its predecessor, chunkier handguards, and a series of wider body panels. Being the more off-road focused variant, the Adventure R comes with spoked wheels. The tail section of the new motorcycle looks edgier than the older model, and features a smaller tail lamp. The Adventure R will be equipped with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity.

 

Next gen KTM 390 Adventure 4

The new 390 Adventure R gets a new 5-inch TFT display

 

The list of electronics offered on the 390 Adventure include traction control and cruise control.

 

Also Read2025 KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Expected On November 14
 

Next gen KTM 390 Adventure 1

The new 390 Adventure R gets a fully-adjustable WP upside-down front fork setup

 

The motorcycle is built on an all-new chassis, with a new subframe. The Adventure R comes with a 43 mm fully-adjustable WP upside-down front fork setup with 230 mm of travel along with a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. The Adventure X rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 18-inch rear wheel, shod with knobby tyres.

 

Also Read2025 KTM 390 Adventure Details Leaked
 

On the powertrain front, the 390 Adventure is expected to retain the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that is currently doing duty on the new KTM 390 Duke. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. More technical specifications are awaited at this point. Stay tuned to carandbike for more details.

 

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more information.

# KTM# KTM Adventure# KTM 390 Adventure# KTM 390 Adventure Images# KTM 390 Adventure details# KTM 390 Adventure specs# KTM 390 Adventure Unveil# Adventure Bikes# motorcycle# KTM 390 Adventure R# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
