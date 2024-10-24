Login
2025 KTM 390 Adventure Details Leaked

At least two variants of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure are expected to be unveiled at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan next month.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • KTM 390 Adventure R, 390 Adventure X expected
  • 390 Adventure R to be more off-road biased
  • 390 Adventure X to get cast alloy wheels

Details of the updated KTM 390 Adventure range have been leaked ahead of the model line-up's unveil at the EICMA show in Milan early next month. As per leaked details, at least two variants of the new KTM 390 Adventure will be on offer, including a hard-core, off-road oriented KTM 390 Adventure R variant, as well as a road-biased KTM 390 Adventure X, along with the standard KTM 390 Adventure. Both variants are expected to be showcased at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, Italy, which kicks off from November 5, 2024. 

 

Also Read: Updated KTM 390 Adventure To Feature Cruise Control

 

Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R 1

New KTM 390 Adventure expected to feature cruise control system

 

The new KTM 390 Adventure models will likely be powered by the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that is currently doing duty on the new KTM 390 Duke. In the Duke, this engine delivers 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quick-shifter. For the adventure line-up, KTM may tweak the gearing and final drive ratio to better suit its off-road and touring-centric personality. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted on test in India multiple times over the past few months. 

 

Also Read: Updated KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Ahead Of EICMA

 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure R 

 

The new KTM 390 Adventure range will feature an off-road focussed new KTM 390 Adventure R, which will be loaded to the gills with off-road ready equipment. The 390 Adventure R will sport wire-spoke wheels with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear combination, possibly with tubeless tyres. The R variant will be a tall bike, with a saddle height of 885 mm, and off-road capable, fully-adjustable WP suspension with 230 mm of travel. It will have standard cornering ABS and traction control, as well as a full-colour TFT instrument console with smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity.  

 

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Yet Again

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X 

The KTM 390 Adventure X will be a more road-oriented model, but with the same engine, bodywork and chassis as the 390 Adventure R. The 390 Adventure X will sport cast alloy wheels, in 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination, a LCD instrument console, and non-cornering ABS. While suspension travel will still be a respectable 200 mm, the set-up on the 390 Adventure X will be non-adjustable. Seat height of the 390 Adventure X will also be slightly lower than the R, at 825 mm. 

 

Also Read: Next-Gen KTM 390 Adventure Spotted On Test

 

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R 

In addition to the 390 Adventure R, KTM is also expected to showcase an even more hard-core off-road biased enduro model based on the 390 platform, which will be the KTM 390 Enduro R. It will share the same engine as the other 390 models, but will possibly be lighter, taller and even more off-road focussed than the 390 Adventure R. 

 

2025 KTM 390 SMC R 

The fourth bike in the new KTM 390 line-up is expected to be the 2025 KTM 390 SMC R which is expected to be a supermoto style model based on the same platform. So far, no details of this model are available. 

 

For India, it’s not certain if KTM will introduce the Enduro R and the SMC R, but both variants of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, including the new 390 Adventure R, as well as the 390 Adventure X, are expected to be launched here. Stay tuned for more updates from EICMA.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

