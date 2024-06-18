Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test

The motorcycle will be powered by the latest 399cc LC4 mill that is offered on the current 390 Duke
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Will receive an updated styling with inspiration from Dakar motorcycles
  • To be powered by the latest 399cc LC4 mill from the current 390 Duke
  • Expected to be launched in India by early 2025

If you are reading this, then you are probably one of the many adventure touring motorcyclists who have been looking forward to the next-generation KTM 390 Adventure that has been spotted once again on test in India. The current generation 390 Adventure was first introduced in 2019 and although it has received few updates in the form of variants, it is due for a thorough revision, just like the 2024 390 Duke.

 

Also Read: Next-Gen KTM 990 Adventure Spied During Test!


KTM 390 Adventure spied edited carandbike 2

From looking at the spy images, it is evident that KTM has put in a lot of work in re-engineering the motorcycle to improve it in multiple aspects. Starting with the design, it gets a revised styling that is leaner and aggressive at the same time. There is a strong infusion of Dakar-styled motorcycles with a tall front fairing, tapered tail section and the beak-styled front fender. The headlamp is a vertically stacked unit surrounded by DRLs. Compared to the current 390 Adventure, it will receive a new sump guard that has more metal than plastic for better durability. The seating ergonomics also seem to have been revised slightly for better control. 

 

Also Read: KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype


KTM 390 Adventure spied edited carandbike 3

The new 390 Adventure, like the 390 Duke, will feature a new strengthened trellis chassis, available in two versions – tourer and enduro, the former equipped with alloy wheels and the latter with wire-spoke wheels. While the tourer will ride on a 19-17 wheel setup, the enduro will come with a 21-19 wheel setup. Expect the WP suspension setup to be further improved for better damping and rebound with the option to opt for adjustable units.


Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again In India

 

For the powertrain, it’s no surprise that the new 390 Adventure will be powered by the latest 399cc LC4 mill from the 2024 390 Duke. On the streetbike, the motor is rated to produce 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm, mated to a slick six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. Expect the 390 Adventure to receive a different final drive ratio and possibly slightly tweaked gear ratios to match the motorcycle’s character.

Coming to the all-important question as to when we’ll get the motorcycle? Well, it will only be after the official unveiling of the motorcycle at the 2024 EICMA event in Milan followed by its India launch in the first quarter of 2025. The next-generation 390 Adventure will be manufactured in India and exported to all markets. On the competition front, the new 390 Adventure will compete against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Triumph Scrambler 400X and the BMW G 310 GS.

 

Images Source

# KTM 390 Adventure# 2025 390 Adventure# New 390 Adventure spied# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Feel like going on a two-wheeled adventure, but have limited budget? Fear not, we list out the top 7 ADVs which are not only capable but won’t break your bank either.
    Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh
  • KTM is testing two variants of the updated 390 Adventure, one will be the regular model and the other, an enduro version. We expect KTM to launch both models in this calendar year.
    New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer
  • KTM India has introduced new colour options for the entire RC and adventure range. The prices stay the same as before for all KTM RC and ADV models.
    KTM India Reveals New Colours For RC And Adventure Motorcycle Range
  • The test mule was spotted doing a highway run with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup
    Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again In India
  • The adventure tourer gets a fresh front fascia, spoke wheels, projector LED lighting, an updated design overall and a lot more
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India

Latest News

  • The motorcycle will be powered by the latest 399cc LC4 mill that is offered on the current 390 Duke
    Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test
  • The Cybertruck dawning the white and green livery looks dramatically different from the steel-grey finish we’ve seen it in so far.
    Dubai Police Adds The Tesla Cybertruck To Its Fleet
  • Once a promising rival to Tesla, EV maker Fisker has filed for bankruptcy in the US with assets worth about $1 billion and liabilities worth $500 million.
    American EV Maker Fisker Files For Bankruptcy
  • Skoda has renamed the Kushaq and Slavia’s variants, which are now named Classic, Signature and Prestige.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh; Variants Renamed
  • Bajaj’s first-ever CNG motorcycle is expected to sit in the 110-150 cc segment and is claimed to help reduce fuel costs by up to 65 per cent.
    Bajaj Bruzer CNG Motorcycle India Launch On July 5
  • The newly-introduced Audi RS E-Tron GT performance is the most powerful production car ever built by Audi.
    Updated Audi E-Tron GT Unveiled; New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP
  • The special edition of the C3 Aircross gets unique exterior graphics and some additional kit inside.
    Citroen C3 Aircross 7 Dhoni Edition Launched At Rs 11.82 Lakh
  • The e-bike’s price has been reduced to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its original price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Available With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers In Delhi
  • The announcement brings the curtains down on the R35 GT-R after a near 17 year production run.
    Nissan GT-R Production Nears End; To Be Pulled Off Sale In North America In October 2024
  • Here's how the BMW R 1300 GS compares with its rivals on paper
    BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Research More on KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure
8.3

KTM 390 Adventure

Starts at ₹ 2.81 - 3.61 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 390 Adventure Specifications
View 390 Adventure Features

Popular KTM Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved