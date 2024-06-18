Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test

If you are reading this, then you are probably one of the many adventure touring motorcyclists who have been looking forward to the next-generation KTM 390 Adventure that has been spotted once again on test in India. The current generation 390 Adventure was first introduced in 2019 and although it has received few updates in the form of variants, it is due for a thorough revision, just like the 2024 390 Duke.

From looking at the spy images, it is evident that KTM has put in a lot of work in re-engineering the motorcycle to improve it in multiple aspects. Starting with the design, it gets a revised styling that is leaner and aggressive at the same time. There is a strong infusion of Dakar-styled motorcycles with a tall front fairing, tapered tail section and the beak-styled front fender. The headlamp is a vertically stacked unit surrounded by DRLs. Compared to the current 390 Adventure, it will receive a new sump guard that has more metal than plastic for better durability. The seating ergonomics also seem to have been revised slightly for better control.

The new 390 Adventure, like the 390 Duke, will feature a new strengthened trellis chassis, available in two versions – tourer and enduro, the former equipped with alloy wheels and the latter with wire-spoke wheels. While the tourer will ride on a 19-17 wheel setup, the enduro will come with a 21-19 wheel setup. Expect the WP suspension setup to be further improved for better damping and rebound with the option to opt for adjustable units.



For the powertrain, it’s no surprise that the new 390 Adventure will be powered by the latest 399cc LC4 mill from the 2024 390 Duke. On the streetbike, the motor is rated to produce 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm, mated to a slick six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. Expect the 390 Adventure to receive a different final drive ratio and possibly slightly tweaked gear ratios to match the motorcycle’s character.

Coming to the all-important question as to when we’ll get the motorcycle? Well, it will only be after the official unveiling of the motorcycle at the 2024 EICMA event in Milan followed by its India launch in the first quarter of 2025. The next-generation 390 Adventure will be manufactured in India and exported to all markets. On the competition front, the new 390 Adventure will compete against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Triumph Scrambler 400X and the BMW G 310 GS.

