Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Volkswagen VirtusHyundai Venue N LineBMW M4Toyota GlanzaHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai CasperKia SoulMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Matter AERABMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Harley-Davidson Breakout
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Next-Gen KTM 990 Adventure Spied During Test!

The motorcycle is expected to be launched in the international market next year, with chances of it making it to India as well
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 KTM 990 Adventure spied on test
  • Expected to be launched not before 2026
  • Possibility of being introduced in India later on

Another day, another test mule spotted. KTM has been on quite a roll with frequent spy images of test mules of upcoming motorcycles captured while testing. It only goes to show how aggressively the Austrian brand is at it to keep its product portfolio updated with improvements and technology. That said, spy images of the next-generation KTM 990 Adventure have surfaced on the web, and there is a lot to take note of.
K Tm 990 Adventure Spied Edited Carand Bike 3

Starting with the design, the front end is all-new and it notifies the rally look with the tall dark windscreen. The body panels are minimalistic in terms of their proportion to the motorcycle’s dimensions. The headlamp unit on the test mule features a single projector LED headlamp flanked by small LED DRLs on either side. Whether this crude configuration will be replaced with a different layout or different casing will only be known later on. Next, the test mule features split-side fuel tanks and split-side radiators with individual cooling fans. Towards the rear, the motorcycle features a new lightweight subframe, slim one-piece seat and a new upswept exhaust.

 

Also Read: KTM 990 RC R Sportbike Prototype Revealed; Launch In 2025

K Tm 990 Adventure Spied Edited Carand Bike 4
On the mechanical side of things, the 990 Adventure test bike sported a new frame and also a new swingarm design, which should translate to better riding dynamics and ergonomics. For suspension, the test bike was kitted with a USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock for the rear, both likely to be adjustable. The wheels setup seems to be a 21-17 setup with wire-spoke wheels shod with block-pattern rubber. Braking is being handled by twin discs with radially mounted calipers up front and a single disc with a floating caliper at the back. 

 

Also Read: KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype
K Tm 990 Adventure Spied Edited Carand Bike 1

For the electronics package, the 990 Adventure will feature a large vertically-mounted colour TFT screen that most likely will be touch-sensitive along with a D-pad to browse through the menu while on the go. Expect the unit to be loaded with lots of features and access to setting up the bike as per the rider’s requirement. 

 

While it is too early to predict a timeline for the proper unveil of the 990 Adventure, one can expect it to be production-ready towards the end of 2025, followed by its sale in the international markets by 2026. On a side note, rumour has it that KTM is supposedly considering introducing larger capacity adventure-focused motorcycles to India largely due to the boom of premium adventure touring motorcycles. If this turns out to be true, we could expect the KTM 990 Adventure to make its way to our shores after it goes on sale in the international markets.

Images Source

# KTM 990 Adventure# KTM Spied motorcycle# Adventure touring# Test mule# motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The all-new CNG-powered motorcycle from Bajaj is now scheduled for launch on July 18, 2024
    Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Delayed By A Month
  • The Austrian two-wheeler brand has collaborated with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. and will be entering the Indian market with four models in the festive season
    Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India
  • All details of the new automatic manual transmission will be revealed on 24th September
    KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype
  • The updated 2.0 variant costs Rs 3,000 more than the standard Xtec
    Hero Splendor+ Xtec 2.0 Launched At Rs 82,911
  • As a Bike lover of any age, you will definitely like motorcycles & their speed. There are superbikes, muscle bikes, bicycles & more for you to pick from. Here is a comprehensive list of the fastest motorcycles through the decades.
    An Ultimate List of the Fastest Bikes Ever Built in the World

Latest News

  • With the price hike, the the Hector Plus now starts at Rs 18.20 lakh; entry-level Hector price remains unchanged.
    MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Increased: Check Updated Price List
  • TVS’ flagship streetbike Apache RTR 310 has been facing issues concerning vibrations at high speeds and throttle lag concerns
    TVS Apache RTR 310 Vibrations And Throttle Lag Issues Attended Through Service Camp
  • It’s the rebadged Fronx, with very few changes inside and out. So what are the reasons to choose the Taisor and reasons to look elsewhere?
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Tata reported a growth in demand for both CNGs and EVs though it was the former that reported the sharpest spike.
    Tata's CNG Car Sales More Than Doubled in FY24; Surpassed EV Sales
  • The motorcycle is expected to be launched in the international market next year, with chances of it making it to India as well
    Next-Gen KTM 990 Adventure Spied During Test!
  • The next generation of Apple CarPlay is set to debut in Porsche and Aston Martin cars to begin with.
    Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Gets Radical Update: ADAS, Climate Control Integrated
  • The Mini Cooper five-door is offered in two variants, Cooper C and Cooper S with two petrol engines
    New Mini Cooper Five-Door Hatchback Unveiled As Petrol-Only Model
  • VinFast, which is set to begin sales of its vehicles in India in 2025, could offer the VF e34 SUV for sale here.
    VinFast VF e34 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India
  • The Jeep Compass Sport variant is now priced at Rs 18.99 lakh, down from the previous price of Rs. 20.69 lakh.
    Jeep Compass Sport Trim Prices Slashed By Rs. 1.70 Lakh
  • The British marque is accepting pre-orders for the soon-to-launch all-new 3-Door Cooper hatchback on its website.
    New Mini Cooper 3-Door Bookings Open In India

Popular KTM Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved