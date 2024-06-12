Next-Gen KTM 990 Adventure Spied During Test!

Another day, another test mule spotted. KTM has been on quite a roll with frequent spy images of test mules of upcoming motorcycles captured while testing. It only goes to show how aggressively the Austrian brand is at it to keep its product portfolio updated with improvements and technology. That said, spy images of the next-generation KTM 990 Adventure have surfaced on the web, and there is a lot to take note of.



Starting with the design, the front end is all-new and it notifies the rally look with the tall dark windscreen. The body panels are minimalistic in terms of their proportion to the motorcycle’s dimensions. The headlamp unit on the test mule features a single projector LED headlamp flanked by small LED DRLs on either side. Whether this crude configuration will be replaced with a different layout or different casing will only be known later on. Next, the test mule features split-side fuel tanks and split-side radiators with individual cooling fans. Towards the rear, the motorcycle features a new lightweight subframe, slim one-piece seat and a new upswept exhaust.

On the mechanical side of things, the 990 Adventure test bike sported a new frame and also a new swingarm design, which should translate to better riding dynamics and ergonomics. For suspension, the test bike was kitted with a USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock for the rear, both likely to be adjustable. The wheels setup seems to be a 21-17 setup with wire-spoke wheels shod with block-pattern rubber. Braking is being handled by twin discs with radially mounted calipers up front and a single disc with a floating caliper at the back.

For the electronics package, the 990 Adventure will feature a large vertically-mounted colour TFT screen that most likely will be touch-sensitive along with a D-pad to browse through the menu while on the go. Expect the unit to be loaded with lots of features and access to setting up the bike as per the rider’s requirement.

While it is too early to predict a timeline for the proper unveil of the 990 Adventure, one can expect it to be production-ready towards the end of 2025, followed by its sale in the international markets by 2026. On a side note, rumour has it that KTM is supposedly considering introducing larger capacity adventure-focused motorcycles to India largely due to the boom of premium adventure touring motorcycles. If this turns out to be true, we could expect the KTM 990 Adventure to make its way to our shores after it goes on sale in the international markets.

