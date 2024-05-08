KTM 990 RC R Sportbike Prototype Revealed; Launch In 2025

KTM fans have reason to be excited. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer will re-enter the road-going sportbike segment with the 990 RC R. It is a motorcycle that was in development for so long that the general idea was that the motorcycle will never see the light of the day. Anyway, KTM has now revealed the prototype of the 990 RC R sportbike and says the production version will be launched early next year, in the second quarter.

The motorcycle will get a Euro 5+ version of LC8c parallel-twin engine that will make upwards of 125 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque at 10,500 rpm. The bike will get a stainless steel muffler and a 6-speed gearbox that can be reversed to race-shift as standard. KTM will offer a road-going version of the motorcycle along with a track-only version that will be devoid of all road-legal parts and take part in supersport championships across Europe.

KTM says that the steel frame has been engineered for offering excellent riding dynamics and has a forward weight bias, with a steering head angle of 25 degrees and an offset for better responsiveness. The steel frame is said to be rigid and offer excellent stability and agility on the road and the racetrack, especially at low speeds. The aero on the motorcycle has been tested in the wind-tunnel to MotoGP standards that helps with stability during cornering, acceleration, and braking.

Other features on the KTM 990 RC R include an aero-friendly fuel tank, ergonomics that are apt for tucking down and riding, adjustable footpegs, WP Apex open cartridge suspension, lightweight cast Aluminium wheels which are shod with Michelin race tyres. The camouflaged motorcycle also gives aways details like a blacked out swingarm, top-spec Brembo brakes, Aluminium sub-frame, and hints at having top-shelf electronic rider aids such as a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU).

KTM says that 990 RC R has been in the making for long time and the company has used its wealth of MotoGP data along with all the racing championships that it has won over the years. Will the motorcycle come to India? We have our doubts, but we will definitely be happy to see it on Indian roads. Globally, it will take on the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Honda CBR600RR and the Ducati Panigale V2.