KTM Unveils Limited Edition 450 Rally Replica

KTM has unveiled a significant update to its championship-winning 450 Rally Replica motorbike. This bike has already helped KTM bag 10 Dakar Rally titles. But only 100 of these bikes will be produced, with all being built by hand in KTM's Austrian factory.



Visually, the 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica has a sharper, more aggressive look. The engine is a pumped-up version of the same 450-cc engine that powers KTM's Motocross and Enduro bikes. It features a newly designed SOHC cylinder head, a reinforced clutch, and a strengthened gearbox. Plus, there are now two radiators instead of one, ensuring more efficiency.



The frame is hand-built by KTM's racing experts. It's paired with a new hollow, die-cast aluminium swingarm that's light and stiff, perfect for off-road racing. The 450 Rally Replica has a 3-fuel tank design that holds a total of 34.5 litres: a self-supporting 16-litre tank at the rear and two 9-litre tanks up front. Each tank has its fuel pump and can be activated independently.



Suspension-wise, the bike is fitted with the latest WP PRO components, including 48mm closed cartridge forks in the front and the back and a shock absorber that can be adjusted to suit any rider or terrain.

A new navigation tower made of carbon fibre sits behind an improved fairing, which slices through the air more cleanly and reduces turbulence. Plus, there's a new dashboard with built-in warning lights and a spot for a digital roadbook system.

A new LED headlight system is also incorporated into the front mask, increasing overall lighting output by 33 per cent. The bike also features a unique tool compartment integrated into the engine cover.

Written by - Ronit Agarwal