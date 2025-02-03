Login
MV Agusta Splits From KTM; Art Of Mobility S.A. Takes Full Control

KTM, which acquired a 50.1 per cent stake in MV Agusta barely a year ago, is currently facing a financial crisis, and the Italian firm has now severed ties with the Austrian bike maker.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • MV Agusta confirms cutting ties with KTM
  • Italian brand returns to full ownership under Sardarov family
  • KTM acquired a 50.1% stake in MV Agusta back in March 2024

MV Agusta has officially announced its separation from KTM. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer confirmed that Art of Mobility S.A., a company controlled by the Sardarov family, will regain full control of the MV Agusta Group. This comes after reports first surfaced in December 2024 about KTM considering an exit from its involvement with MV Agusta.

MV Agusta KTM partnership 2022 11 01 T11 07 25 038 Z

 

KTM, through its parent company Pierer Mobility AG, acquired a majority 50.1 per cent stake in MV Agusta in March 2024. The partnership aimed to strengthen MV Agusta’s operations, leveraging KTM’s resources and distribution channels. However, financial challenges within Pierer Mobility AG in recent months appear to have influenced the decision to part ways, with MV Agusta now officially regaining its independence.

 

With the separation, MV Agusta states that it remains unaffected by KTM’s ongoing financial restructuring, allowing the Italian brand to operate without any external financial burdens. One of the key priorities for MV Agusta in this transition is to protect its network of suppliers and dealers from any potential disruptions that could have arisen due to KTM’s restructuring, added the company. 

 

Despite the ownership change, MV Agusta claims to have registered financial growth. Over the past 18 months, the company mentions it has strengthened its financial position under a revitalised management team. In 2024 alone, MV Agusta sold 4,000 motorcycles, marking a 116 per cent increase in sales compared to 2023. 

MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro 14

MV Agusta has reassured customers and stakeholders that its global sales and service operations will continue without disruption. The company currently operates 219 active sales points worldwide, including 41 service centres, with plans to expand to 270 locations by the end of the year. 

 

Timur Sardarov, CEO of Art of Mobility S.A, said, “This is a moment of pride for all of us at MV Agusta. Regaining full control of the company means we are now stronger and more focused than ever on delivering excellence. Over the past two years, the company has significantly strengthened its processes, systems, and workforce. These structural changes are the foundation of the extraordinary results achieved in 2024 and will continue to drive our success in the years to come."

 

He further added "I have full confidence in our leadership team, whose vision, combined with the dedication and professionalism of our renewed dealer network, will take MV Agusta to new heights. My commitment, and that of my family, is to be a vital force for the Varese team, the region, and all our partners.”

# MV Agusta# KTM# MV Agusta KTM# Pierer Mobility AG# Bikes# Two Wheelers
