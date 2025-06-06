MV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-Up

Iconic Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta is once again getting ready for a new journey after separating from KTM. In 2024, KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility AG bought MV Agusta, but following KTM’s financial crisis, MV Agusta is now sold back to its former owners, the Sardarov family. While KTM has now been bailed out by Bajaj Auto with a massive 880 million Euro loan, MV Agusta is now focussing on becoming leaner and more competitive for the future, after separating from KTM.

According to reports, the separation of MV Agusta from KTM is still not complete, but the process is believed to be progressing smoothly and seamlessly. Some KTM infrastructure will continue to remain with MV Agusta, with operations like IT and logistics being shared by both brands, at least till the end of the year. MV Agusta’s spare parts supplies continue to use KTM logistics, but a new arrangement is currently being worked out, and MV Agusta’s parts distribution network is expected to be independent by the end of 2025.

MV Agusta is also working on new products, and a completely new motorcycle is expected to be showcased by the end of the year, possibly at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan. MV Agusta is also expected to showcase a new engine at the Milan show, possibly a new three-cylinder engine which will make its debut in either the Brutale or Dragster series. From 2026, MV Agusta is expected to renew its entire line-up, introducing not just new models, but also entering new segments. More details about MV Agusta’s future course should be clearer towards the end of the year.