MV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-Up

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 TwinsMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales MilestoneMV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-UpNew Jawa, Yezdi, BSA Motorcycles Confirmed For Launch In FY2026Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Yezdi Adventure launched: Gets updated styling, features and more! | Walkaround | carandbikeAll-New Tata Harrier EV ⚡ Launched | Starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakh - 627 km RangeZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

MV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-Up

MV Agusta is now owned by its former owners, the Sardarov family, after being bought by KTM in 2024, before KTM’s financial crisis almost led the bankruptcy.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MV Agusta prepared for new innings
  • New products, new platforms planned
  • All-new MV Agusta motorcycle expected in 2025

Iconic Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta is once again getting ready for a new journey after separating from KTM. In 2024, KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility AG bought MV Agusta, but following KTM’s financial crisis, MV Agusta is now sold back to its former owners, the Sardarov family. While KTM has now been bailed out by Bajaj Auto with a massive 880 million Euro loan, MV Agusta is now focussing on becoming leaner and more competitive for the future, after separating from KTM.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Auto To Take Majority Stake In KTM

2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS First Look sport motorcycles quickshifter autoclutch 5

Also Read: MV Agusta Splits From KTM

 

According to reports, the separation of MV Agusta from KTM is still not complete, but the process is believed to be progressing smoothly and seamlessly. Some KTM infrastructure will continue to remain with MV Agusta, with operations like IT and logistics being shared by both brands, at least till the end of the year. MV Agusta’s spare parts supplies continue to use KTM logistics, but a new arrangement is currently being worked out, and MV Agusta’s parts distribution network is expected to be independent by the end of 2025.

 

 

 

MV Agusta 921 S m5 2022 11 10 T11 47 57 504 Z

Also Read: MV Agusta Working On New Three-Cylinder Engine

 

MV Agusta is also working on new products, and a completely new motorcycle is expected to be showcased by the end of the year, possibly at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan. MV Agusta is also expected to showcase a new engine at the Milan show, possibly a new three-cylinder engine which will make its debut in either the Brutale or Dragster series. From 2026, MV Agusta is expected to renew its entire line-up, introducing not just new models, but also entering new segments. More details about MV Agusta’s future course should be clearer towards the end of the year. 

# MV Agusta# MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.# MV Agusta new bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • KTM, which acquired a 50.1 per cent stake in MV Agusta barely a year ago, is currently facing a financial crisis, and the Italian firm has now severed ties with the Austrian bike maker.
    MV Agusta Splits From KTM; Art Of Mobility S.A. Takes Full Control
  • Tough times for Pierer Mobility AG which currently owns KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas and MV Agusta two-wheeler brands
    KTM On The Verge Of Bankruptcy; Announces Self-Administration
  • There is an exception tho, should MV Agusta enter MotoGP, an engine partnership with KTM could be considered
    MV Agusta Developing A New 3-Cylinder Mill; No Engine Sharing With KTM
  • MV Agusta took the wraps off its latest adventure tourer, the Enduro Veloce, which continues on from the MV Agusta LXP Orioli limited motorcycle, which was showcased at EICMA 2023.
    MV Agusta Enduro Veloce ADV Revealed
  • Pierer Mobility AG, the parent company of KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas is also part owned by Bajaj Auto, which holds 49.9 per cent in PTW Holding AG.
    Pierer Mobility Takes Majority Control In MV Agusta

Latest News

  • As was expected from the German marque, the 718 twins will see the end of their run soon. Meanwhile, the EV replacement has been in development for some time now
    Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 Twins
  • The Grand Vitara was launched on September 26, 2022, and achieved the milestone within a span of 32 months
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • MV Agusta is now owned by its former owners, the Sardarov family, after being bought by KTM in 2024, before KTM’s financial crisis almost led the bankruptcy.
    MV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-Up
  • The new product launches will include one BSA, one Jawa and two Yezdi motorcycles over the next six months
    New Jawa, Yezdi, BSA Motorcycles Confirmed For Launch In FY2026
  • The Countryman E JCW Pack gets the sportier JCW body kit, sportier seats and unique paint finishes.
    Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units
  • New tech uses on-board sensors and passenger profiles to adjust the seat belt load setting in the event of a collision.
    Volvo Details New Adaptive Seatbelt Tech; Will Debut In Upcoming EX60 SUV
  • The new Yezdi Adventure will get tubeless rims in future, but a timeline is still not known by when, car&bike has learnt.
    Exclusive: 2025 Yezdi Adventure To Get Tubeless Wheels
  • The warranty, while offered at now extra charge, will only be valid if you purchase the bike before June 30
    KTM 390 Duke Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty
  • With the inauguration of 76 km stretch between Igatpuri and Thane, the entire 701 km stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur is now fully open
    Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Opens Fully, Final 76 Km Stretch Becomes Operational
  • Venu replaces Sir Ralf Speth who will step down on August 22, 2025, after being part of TVS since 2021
    Sudarshan Venu Appointed New Chairman Of TVS Motor Company