MV Agusta Developing A New 3-Cylinder Mill; No Engine Sharing With KTM

Only recently premium bike maker MV Agusta became part of Pierer Mobility Group, which also consists of KTM, GasGas and Husqvarna. Now, with the appointment of new management, the new CEO of MV Agusta, Hubert Trankenpolz, has revealed some insights on the future plans for the iconic brand in an interview with Italy’s Motociclismo magazine.

It has been confirmed that MV Agusta is developing a new 3-cylinder engine, and once ready the new motor will either make its debut in the Brutale or the Dragster series. Known for its inline triples and four-cylinder engines, the introduction of the new three-cylinder motor should help the brand in the growth aspect, in terms of technical development.

Since the announcement of the merger, the most obvious question that has been present is, if there will be engine platform sharing between MV Agusta and KTM, and the other brands. Trunkenpolz has communicated that currently there are no plans for engine platform sharing between MV Agusta and KTM, and the former will continue to use its own three- and four-cylinder motors for its motorcycles. This also confirms that MV Agusta will not use KTM’s parallel-twin engine platform for its motorcycles in the future. However, the only exception that can be considered is if MV Agusta decides to enter MotoGP in the future, where an engine partnership with KTM could be considered.