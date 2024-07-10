MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro First Look

If there’s one motorcycle brand which is known for its stunning designs, it has to be MV Agusta, a name well-known for making extremely beautiful machines. The new MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro continues on that route, following on a number of previous Serie Oro (Gold Series) models, which began with the MV Agusta F4 750 Oro in 1997, a model which was the brainchild of the great Massimo Tamburini. Now, with KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility taking over majority stake in MV Agusta, the latest generation Serie Oro model has been unveiled. And it’s as more about its drop-dead gorgeous design, although it still has a 205 bhp engine.

The new Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro will be produced in a limited run of just 500 motorcycles. And customers that already own a previous Serie Oro were invited to order the new bike first before it was even announced to a select group of journalists. And more than half of the 500 production models have already been pre-ordered by some of the brand’s most loyal followers. Like the first Serie Oro, the latest model features a lot of bespoke and exclusive parts, including 41 carbon fibre elements, as well as integrated front winglets said to be inspired by the 1972 MV Agusta 500 Grand Prix race bike.

The new Superveloce Serie Oro is powered by an updated version of the 998 cc, inline four-cylinder engine of the Brutale 1000, with a claimed 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine internals include titanium con rods, DLC coated cams, titanium valves, 50 mm throttle bodies and a balancer shaft to reduce vibrations, with a redline well beyond 14,000 rpm. Needless to say, it’s an engine which is right up there with the most advanced superbike engines available right now.

The electronics are state-of-the-art as well, with eight stages of traction control, two wet modes, three road modes, and three more modes for the track. There’s launch control, front lift control, an up/down quicksfhifter, as well as lean sensitive ABS, cruise control and smartphone connectivity through the 5.5 inch full colour dash. Suspension is also superbike-spec with a 43 mm upside down Ohlins fork which is electronically adjustable for compression and rebound, with preload getting manual adjustability. The Ohlins steering damper is also electronically adjustable, and the 36 mm rear shock (also Ohlins), is also electronically adjustable.

Braking is handled by four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers on the 320 mm front discs, and a single Brembo caliper gripping a 220 mm rear disc. Brakes (with ABS), have two different modes, Sport and Race, along with rear lift mitigation. The wheels are shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tyres, with a matching red stripe on the sidewall to go along with the red and silver paint job. Like every special edition MV, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro will come with a certificate of authenticity, plus a dedicated bike cover. The price for this rare gem is a cool 61,400 GBP (that’s approximately Rs. 66 lakh under current exchange rates).





MV Agusta currently doesn’t have operations in India, even though the brand is now owned by Pierer Mobility, where Bajaj Auto also has a stake. In the past, MV Agusta motorcycles were retailed in India through the Kinetic MotoRoyale multi-brand operations, but that has been defunct for nearly a decade now.

