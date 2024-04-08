Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MV Agusta Enduro Veloce ADV Revealed

MV Agusta took the wraps off its latest adventure tourer, the Enduro Veloce, which continues on from the MV Agusta LXP Orioli limited motorcycle, which was showcased at EICMA 2023.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MV Agusta Enduro Veloce revealed
  • Gets similar specs as LXP Orioli, which was showcased at EICMA 2023
  • 931 cc in-line triple engine; Makes 122 bhp and 102 Nm

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta is known for its exceedingly good-looking and powerful motorcycles. But now the company is focussing on adventure touring models, with it showing off the LXP Orioli ADV at 2023 EICMA motorcycle show, and now, the MV Agusta Enduro Veloce made its global debut, picking up from where the LXP Orioli left. Designed at the MV Agusta style centre, the ADV is immediately recognisable as an MV Agusta, with the tall stance, exaggerated tank shrouds, twin-LED headlights and a sharp, pared back rear section. The motorcycle has been subjected to rigorous wind-tunnel testing as well, with the lines at the front end directing the air towards the radiator for cooling along with the air extractors on the side panels.

 

Also Read: MV Agusta LXP Orioli Revealed At EICMA 2023

The Enduro Veloce gets a 931 cc in-line triple engine gets a counter-balancer and weighs in at 57 kg. It makes 122.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The company says that 85 per cent of the torque is available right from 3,000 rpm. The bike does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.72 seconds and has a top speed of 240 kmph. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with electronically assisted shifting and a quick-shifter. 

The motorcycle gets a 48 mm Sachs USD fork which is fully adjustable, and the rear gets a Sachs monoshock which is adjustable as well. Both units get a travel of 210 mm. For brakes, the bike gets twin 320 mm floating discs with 4-piston Brembo stylema calipers up front and a 265 mm disc at the rear with a dual-piston calliper.

In terms of electronic rider aids, the bike gets a 6-axis inertial measurement unit, ride-by-wire and for riding modes – Urban, Touring, Off-Road and Custom. There is an 8-step traction control along with ABS and two levels of engine braking and front lift control. The bike also gets a 7-inch HD TFT screen along with smartphone connectivity, keyless ignition and backlit switchgear.

The bike gets a generous ground clearance of 230 mm and a rather tall seat height of 870 mm. But one can adjust the seat height to 850 mm. The Enduro Veloce gets Bridgestone Battlax A41 tyres in sizes 90/90-21 and 150/70-18 on Takasago Excel tubeless spoked wheels. MV Agusta will offer the Bridgestone Battlax AX41 tyres for those using the bike mainly off-road.

Overall, the specifications of the Enduro Veloce are more or less the same as that of the LXP Orioli. The MV Agusta Enduro Veloce will go up against the likes of the Ducati DesertX and the KTM 890 Adventure globally and no we don’t see it coming to India anytime soon. Deliveries of the Enduro Veloce are likely to begin in October 2024. 

# MV Agusta# MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.# MV Agusta India# MV Agusta Enduro Veloce# MV Agusta LXP Orioli# Adventure Bikes# Adventure Motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12 Lakh
₹ 26,876/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Mahindra XUV700
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 20.95 Lakh
₹ 44,308/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10
MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10
BMW Group India Reports Over 51% Growth In Q1 2024 Car Sales, At 3,680 Units
BMW Group India Reports Over 51% Growth In Q1 2024 Car Sales, At 3,680 Units
Adani Total Energies To Install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers At New MG Dealerships
Adani Total Energies To Install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers At New MG Dealerships
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
FADA: Indian Auto Retail Grows 10 % in FY 2024; PV Sales At All-Time High
FADA: Indian Auto Retail Grows 10 % in FY 2024; PV Sales At All-Time High
Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026
Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026
Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs
Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs
Ultraviolette Automotive To Launch Updated F77 Electric Bike
Ultraviolette Automotive To Launch Updated F77 Electric Bike
Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon
Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website
Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh
Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Pierer Mobility Takes Majority Control In MV Agusta
Pierer Mobility Takes Majority Control In MV Agusta
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved