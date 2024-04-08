MV Agusta Enduro Veloce ADV Revealed

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta is known for its exceedingly good-looking and powerful motorcycles. But now the company is focussing on adventure touring models, with it showing off the LXP Orioli ADV at 2023 EICMA motorcycle show, and now, the MV Agusta Enduro Veloce made its global debut, picking up from where the LXP Orioli left. Designed at the MV Agusta style centre, the ADV is immediately recognisable as an MV Agusta, with the tall stance, exaggerated tank shrouds, twin-LED headlights and a sharp, pared back rear section. The motorcycle has been subjected to rigorous wind-tunnel testing as well, with the lines at the front end directing the air towards the radiator for cooling along with the air extractors on the side panels.

The Enduro Veloce gets a 931 cc in-line triple engine gets a counter-balancer and weighs in at 57 kg. It makes 122.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The company says that 85 per cent of the torque is available right from 3,000 rpm. The bike does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.72 seconds and has a top speed of 240 kmph. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with electronically assisted shifting and a quick-shifter.

The motorcycle gets a 48 mm Sachs USD fork which is fully adjustable, and the rear gets a Sachs monoshock which is adjustable as well. Both units get a travel of 210 mm. For brakes, the bike gets twin 320 mm floating discs with 4-piston Brembo stylema calipers up front and a 265 mm disc at the rear with a dual-piston calliper.

In terms of electronic rider aids, the bike gets a 6-axis inertial measurement unit, ride-by-wire and for riding modes – Urban, Touring, Off-Road and Custom. There is an 8-step traction control along with ABS and two levels of engine braking and front lift control. The bike also gets a 7-inch HD TFT screen along with smartphone connectivity, keyless ignition and backlit switchgear.

The bike gets a generous ground clearance of 230 mm and a rather tall seat height of 870 mm. But one can adjust the seat height to 850 mm. The Enduro Veloce gets Bridgestone Battlax A41 tyres in sizes 90/90-21 and 150/70-18 on Takasago Excel tubeless spoked wheels. MV Agusta will offer the Bridgestone Battlax AX41 tyres for those using the bike mainly off-road.

Overall, the specifications of the Enduro Veloce are more or less the same as that of the LXP Orioli. The MV Agusta Enduro Veloce will go up against the likes of the Ducati DesertX and the KTM 890 Adventure globally and no we don’t see it coming to India anytime soon. Deliveries of the Enduro Veloce are likely to begin in October 2024.