EICMA 2023: MV Agusta LXP Orioli Unveiled

MV Agusta has finally unveiled its LXP Orioli adventure tourer at EICMA 2023, with production limited to just 500 units. The MV Agusta LXP Orioli is a tribute to Italian motorcycling legend and four-time Dakar winner Edi Orioli. The new 931 cc, three-cylinder machine is inspired by the Cagiva Elefant Orioli rode to victory in 1990 and is expected to form the base for a new range of adventure bikes from the Italian manufacturer. The LXP Orioli is a completely revised machine since KTM took control over MV Agusta. Gone is the Lucky Explorer name originally envisioned for the Italian brand’s range of adventure bikes.

The 931 cc DOHC engine with a 81 mm bore and 60.2 mm stroke delivers 122 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, with 85 per cent of the torque available from 3,000 rpm. The engine features a counter-rotating crank to aid cornering stability, DLC coated cams, countershafts, and a hydraulic clutch for controlled lightweight applications. The engine is mounted on an alloy perimeter frame with removable sub-frame couple to an aluminium alloy swingarm. Suspension is from Sachs, with a fully-adjustable 48 mm upside-down forks with 210 mm travel and a monoshock at the rear, also offering 210 mm travel. Both front and rear suspension are fully adjustable.

The MV Agusta LXP Orioli runs on tubeless tyres mounted on spoked wheels with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear, shod with Bridgestone Battleax AX41 tyres. Braking duties are handled by Brembo, with Stylema four-piston calipers gripping 320 mm discs up front and a two-piston caliper gripping a 265 mm single disc at the rear. Cornering ABS is standard with real wheel lift-up mitigation.

The electronics of the LXP Orioli are supported by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which offer four dedicated riding modes, Urban, Touring, Off-Road and Custom All-Terrain. There’s five-level traction control, with two levels for street, two specifically for off-road, and one for rain. Engine braking action is selectable over two levels. All the electronics can be managed through a 7-inch colour TFT dash, and MV Agusta’s Ride App offers a navigation system and a Mobisat geolocation anti-theft system. Cruise control is standard.

Being a limited-edition model, the MV Agusta LXP Orioli is expected to be an expensive machine, with each bike leaving the factory signed by Orioli himself, alongside a certificate of authenticity.