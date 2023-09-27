MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
27-Sep-23 03:32 PM IST
Highlights
- MV Agusta Lucky Strike renamed Enduro Veloce
- MV Agusta ADV range to be called Enduro Veloce
- KTM's parent company now owns stake in MV Agusta
MV Agusta’s adventure motorcycle range, announced under the Lucky Explorer name, seems to be set for a change, with the Italian brand now deciding to rename it. The Lucky Explorer, announced a couple of years ago, was to be presented in production form with two models, which the Italian brand had announced at the EICMA 2022 show in Italy last year. Referred to as LXP, the two models initially caught the attention of the industry with the unique name.
Also Read: MV Agusta Lucky Explorer Models Announced At EICMA 2022
MV Agusta's Lucky Explorer ADV cocept bikes will be renamed as MV Agusta Enduro Veloce.
Now, Australian certification filings have confirmed that MV Agusta will be renaming it to a more conventional Enduro Veloce name. The “Enduro Veloce” name aligns with MV Agusta’s existing model nomenclature, like the 800 cc sport touring model, the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce. In addition to renaming the range, leaked photos from the certification filings also reveal the bike in MV’s signature colours of red and silver.
Also Read: MV Agusta Unveils Lucky Explorer ADV Projects
At least two Lucky Strike models were confirmed by MV Agusta.
The shift in the naming convention underscores the intended purpose of the model as an off-road capable ADV offering in MV Agusta’s product line-up. Historically known for the brand’s roadsters and sportbikes, the “Enduro Veloce” represents the brand’s foray into the adventure bike segment, as a more off-road oriented alternative than the more touring-focussed Turismo Veloce.
Leaked photos from the certification filings reveal the MV Agusta Enduro Veloce in the brand's signature colours of red and yellow.
So far, there’s no confirmation on when the production model Enduro Veloce will be unveiled, but we can expect MV Agusta to officially announce the rebranded models, along with its entire 2024 line-up at the EICMA 2023 show in November. Clearly, with KTM’s parent company acquiring stake in MV Agusta, the Italian brand is expected to streamline its model line-up, and as part of the brand’s new global push, the ADV line-up will be crucial, and a name which echoes the brand identity, will be better than creating a new sub-brand for the ADV segment.
(Source: motorcycle.com)
