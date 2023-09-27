Login

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce

The renaming of the adventure bike line-up to Enduro Veloce will be more conventional in the sense of MV Agusta’s model line-up, rather than creating a sub-brand under the Lucky Explorer name.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

27-Sep-23 03:32 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MV Agusta Lucky Strike renamed Enduro Veloce
  • MV Agusta ADV range to be called Enduro Veloce
  • KTM's parent company now owns stake in MV Agusta

MV Agusta’s adventure motorcycle range, announced under the Lucky Explorer name, seems to be set for a change, with the Italian brand now deciding to rename it. The Lucky Explorer, announced a couple of years ago, was to be presented in production form with two models, which the Italian brand had announced at the EICMA 2022 show in Italy last year. Referred to as LXP, the two models initially caught the attention of the industry with the unique name.

 

Also Read: MV Agusta Lucky Explorer Models Announced At EICMA 2022

 

MV Agusta's Lucky Explorer ADV cocept bikes will be renamed as MV Agusta Enduro Veloce.

 

Now, Australian certification filings have confirmed that MV Agusta will be renaming it to a more conventional Enduro Veloce name. The “Enduro Veloce” name aligns with MV Agusta’s existing model nomenclature, like the 800 cc sport touring model, the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce. In addition to renaming the range, leaked photos from the certification filings also reveal the bike in MV’s signature colours of red and silver. 

 

Also Read: MV Agusta Unveils Lucky Explorer ADV Projects

At least two Lucky Strike models were confirmed by MV Agusta.

 

The shift in the naming convention underscores the intended purpose of the model as an off-road capable ADV offering in MV Agusta’s product line-up. Historically known for the brand’s roadsters and sportbikes, the “Enduro Veloce” represents the brand’s foray into the adventure bike segment, as a more off-road oriented alternative than the more touring-focussed Turismo Veloce. 

Leaked photos from the certification filings reveal the MV Agusta Enduro Veloce in the brand's signature colours of red and yellow.

 

So far, there’s no confirmation on when the production model Enduro Veloce will be unveiled, but we can expect MV Agusta to officially announce the rebranded models, along with its entire 2024 line-up at the EICMA 2023 show in November. Clearly, with KTM’s parent company acquiring stake in MV Agusta, the Italian brand is expected to streamline its model line-up, and as part of the brand’s new global push, the ADV line-up will be crucial, and a name which echoes the brand identity, will be better than creating a new sub-brand for the ADV segment. 

 

(Source: motorcycle.com)

# MV Agusta Enduro Veloce# MV Agusta Lucky Explorer# MV Agusta ADV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Scorpio
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
23,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Creta
2022 Hyundai Creta
24,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 17.35 L
₹ 36,693/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
9.0
0
10
2023 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
16,523 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 19.95 L
₹ 44,681/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai i20
7.9
0
10
2017 Hyundai i20
52,452 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.50 L
₹ 12,318/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
50,259 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Fortuner
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Fortuner
43,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 27.50 L
₹ 61,590/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18235 second ago

The renaming of the adventure bike line-up to Enduro Veloce will be more conventional in the sense of MV Agusta’s model line-up, rather than creating a sub-brand under the Lucky Explorer name.

Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed
Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-7800 second ago

The Toyota-badged derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 1-year warranty on official accessories

Mahindra Issues Statement On Airbag Controversy Relating To 2022 Accident Case
Mahindra Issues Statement On Airbag Controversy Relating To 2022 Accident Case
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11004 second ago

The incident, involving a Scorpio, came to light when an FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh against Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra

Mercedes-Benz Unveils New MBUX-Based In-Car Payment Tech
Mercedes-Benz Unveils New MBUX-Based In-Car Payment Tech
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9313 second ago

New Mercedes Pay Plus service will allow users to make payments using fingerprint authentication via the car's MBUX system.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-6472 second ago

Launched alongside the P150 and the Pulsar 150, the new N150 is available in three colour options

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Spied Testing In Ladakh; Exhaust Note Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Spied Testing In Ladakh; Exhaust Note Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7175 second ago

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is all set to be launched in the next few weeks and it’s been spotted testing yet again in Ladakh. And this time, the exhaust note of the motorcycle can be heard clearly too.

Porsche Unveils New Cayenne S E-Hybrid
Porsche Unveils New Cayenne S E-Hybrid
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-152 second ago

The vehicle is positioned between the standard E-Hybrid and the top-spec Turbo E-Hybrid

Electric One Launches E1 Astro Pro Series; Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh
Electric One Launches E1 Astro Pro Series; Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The E1 Astro Pro boasts a certified range of 100 km, while the Astro Pro 10 claims a 120 km range, which can be extended to 200 km with the Adventure S battery pack

2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!

Electric Vehicle Startup Raptee Raises $3 Million From Bluehill Capital
Electric Vehicle Startup Raptee Raises $3 Million From Bluehill Capital
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Chennai-based EV startup Raptee has successfully secured $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in funding to boost its expansion

EICMA 2021: MV Agusta Unveils Lucky Explorer Adventure Bike Projects
EICMA 2021: MV Agusta Unveils Lucky Explorer Adventure Bike Projects
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

MV Agusta has unveiled two new "projects," which will form the basis of the Italian brand's new adventure bike range.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved