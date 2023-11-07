EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 09:55 PM IST
Highlights
- Hero Xoom 160 breaks cover
- First ever maxi-scooter from Hero MotoCorp
- Gets a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine making 14 bhp & 13.7 Nm
Hero MotoCorp took the wraps off the Xoom 160 moto-scooter at EICMA 2023, along with the Xoom 125R scooter. This is the first instance of Hero expanding its scooter portfolio beyond 125 cc, in to 160 cc segment. The Xoom 160 gets a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine, which is different from the engine that does duty on the Xtreme 160R 4V. It makes 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm, healthy output for a maxi-scooter. Hero is yet to reveal complete specifications for its new 160 cc maxi-scooter.
Also Read: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Breaks Cover At EICMA 2023
The scooter also features Hero’s i3S (idle silent start stop system) along with 14-inch tyres with block pattern tread, keyless ignition, remote seat opening and smart find feature. The design of the scooter loosely resembles Honda’s X-ADV, which is on sale in select European and Asian markets. Hero also claims go-anywhere functionality on the Xoom 160, which remains to be tested. The scooter has a kerb weight of 141 kg.
The tall and sleek front apron gets and ADV-style design, with dual-chamber LED headlights and a windscreen makes for good presence and the step-through design of the scooter adds to the practicality bit as well. The scooter rides on telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear.
The rear section is angular, with upswept rear seat and LED taillight. Features also include a digital instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
Details on the Hero Xoom 160 moto-scooter are scarce but we expect it to be launched in India sometime in the first half of 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13543 second ago
Hero MotoCorp is all set to enter EU and UK with its Vida EV brand. The company will start selling its first electric vehicle, the Vida V1, in France, Spain and UK in mid-2024.
-5109 second ago
The bigger, more powerful sibling of the Xoom 110 is set to be launched in India in the coming months.
-4965 second ago
Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE
47 minutes ago
The mighty naked is powered by the 2017 Fireblade’s mill
1 hour ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023 at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa.
1 hour ago
The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs
2 hours ago
After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market
2 hours ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.
3 hours ago
The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.
3 hours ago
All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years
-5109 second ago
The bigger, more powerful sibling of the Xoom 110 is set to be launched in India in the coming months.
-4965 second ago
Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE
1 hour ago
The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs
2 hours ago
After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market
2 hours ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.