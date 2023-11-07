EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company

Hero MotoCorp took the wraps off the Xoom 160 moto-scooter at EICMA 2023, along with the Xoom 125R scooter. This is the first instance of Hero expanding its scooter portfolio beyond 125 cc, in to 160 cc segment. The Xoom 160 gets a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine, which is different from the engine that does duty on the Xtreme 160R 4V. It makes 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm, healthy output for a maxi-scooter. Hero is yet to reveal complete specifications for its new 160 cc maxi-scooter.

The scooter also features Hero’s i3S (idle silent start stop system) along with 14-inch tyres with block pattern tread, keyless ignition, remote seat opening and smart find feature. The design of the scooter loosely resembles Honda’s X-ADV, which is on sale in select European and Asian markets. Hero also claims go-anywhere functionality on the Xoom 160, which remains to be tested. The scooter has a kerb weight of 141 kg.

The tall and sleek front apron gets and ADV-style design, with dual-chamber LED headlights and a windscreen makes for good presence and the step-through design of the scooter adds to the practicality bit as well. The scooter rides on telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear.

The rear section is angular, with upswept rear seat and LED taillight. Features also include a digital instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Details on the Hero Xoom 160 moto-scooter are scarce but we expect it to be launched in India sometime in the first half of 2024.