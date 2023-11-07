EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels

With scooters playing showstopper at Hero MotoCorp’s EICMA 2023 pavilion, the Hero Xoom 125R has made its world premiere alongside a brand-new, 160 cc adventure-themed scooter named the Xoom 160, and the all-electric Vida V1 Pro, which will soon be launched overseas. The 125R is a much-needed addition to the Xoom family, which started off with the striking-but-sedate Xoom 110, and promises to add the performance, features and premium feel that 125 cc scooter buyers in India have come to expect.

With its design and styling inspired by a ‘falcon in flight’, the Xoom 125R ties in nicely with its smaller sibling, but also has enough to differentiate itself. There’s a new, sharp-looking LED headlight, and the tail-light is also split, which means the 125R doesn’t replicate the X-shaped light signatures of the 110. It has a similar multi-tone colour scheme, with the scooter displayed at EICMA wearing a lustrous metallic red, and is also fitted with larger, 14-inch alloys with thin spokes sporting a machined finish.

The Xoom 125R has a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, and has a conventional telescopic fork. It’s also equipped with sequential LED turn indicators, and has a fully-digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The company is yet to reveal detailed specifications of the Xoom 125R, but says it has a new 125 cc engine, which should provide a decent step-up in power from the smaller Xoom’s 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque.

When it arrives in the coming months, expect the Hero Xoom 125R to have the TVS Ntorq in its crosshairs, with prices likely to range between Rs 85,000 – 1 lakh (ex-showroom).