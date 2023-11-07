EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels
By Amaan Ahmed
2 mins read
07-Nov-23 09:28 PM IST
Highlights
- Xoom 125R unveiled alongside new adventure-themed 160 cc scooter and Vida V1 Pro.
- Features 14-inch wheels, turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Expected to be launched in India soon.
With scooters playing showstopper at Hero MotoCorp’s EICMA 2023 pavilion, the Hero Xoom 125R has made its world premiere alongside a brand-new, 160 cc adventure-themed scooter named the Xoom 160, and the all-electric Vida V1 Pro, which will soon be launched overseas. The 125R is a much-needed addition to the Xoom family, which started off with the striking-but-sedate Xoom 110, and promises to add the performance, features and premium feel that 125 cc scooter buyers in India have come to expect.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company
With its design and styling inspired by a ‘falcon in flight’, the Xoom 125R ties in nicely with its smaller sibling, but also has enough to differentiate itself. There’s a new, sharp-looking LED headlight, and the tail-light is also split, which means the 125R doesn’t replicate the X-shaped light signatures of the 110. It has a similar multi-tone colour scheme, with the scooter displayed at EICMA wearing a lustrous metallic red, and is also fitted with larger, 14-inch alloys with thin spokes sporting a machined finish.
The Xoom 125R has a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, and has a conventional telescopic fork. It’s also equipped with sequential LED turn indicators, and has a fully-digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.
The company is yet to reveal detailed specifications of the Xoom 125R, but says it has a new 125 cc engine, which should provide a decent step-up in power from the smaller Xoom’s 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque.
When it arrives in the coming months, expect the Hero Xoom 125R to have the TVS Ntorq in its crosshairs, with prices likely to range between Rs 85,000 – 1 lakh (ex-showroom).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13550 second ago
Hero MotoCorp is all set to enter EU and UK with its Vida EV brand. The company will start selling its first electric vehicle, the Vida V1, in France, Spain and UK in mid-2024.
-6764 second ago
Hero MotoCorp enters the maxi-scooter segment, with the new Xoom 160.
-4972 second ago
Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE
47 minutes ago
The mighty naked is powered by the 2017 Fireblade’s mill
1 hour ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023 at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa.
1 hour ago
The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs
2 hours ago
After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market
2 hours ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.
3 hours ago
The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.
3 hours ago
All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years
-6764 second ago
Hero MotoCorp enters the maxi-scooter segment, with the new Xoom 160.
-4972 second ago
Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE
1 hour ago
The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs
2 hours ago
After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market
2 hours ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.