Hero MotoCorp To Enter EU and UK With Vida EV Brand; Showcases Vida V1 Coupe
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 11:48 PM IST
Highlights
- Hero to enter EU & UK with Vida EV brand
- It will launch the Vida V1 electric scooter in France, Spain and UK in mid-2024
- Expect Hero to launch its range of premium petrol scooters and motorcycles in EU & US as well
Hero MotoCorp announced that it will debut in EU and UK markets, with its Vida brand, launching the Vida V1 electric scooter by mid-2024. The company will start selling its EV in France, Spain and UK to begin with and then move to other markets, with its range of premium petrol scooters and motorcycles. Along with the announcement, Hero showcased the Vida V1 Coupe, which is basically another single-seat variant of the Vida V1, with a coupe-style rear section. It continues to get the same set of features as the Vida V1 Pro.
Also Read: Hero Xoom 125R Showcased At EICMA 2023
The Vida V1 Pro is currently on sale in India, at a price of Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom,Delhi) and gets a 3.94 kWh battery, split into two removable unit. The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. It can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute and has a top speed of 80 kmph. Other features include over-the-air updates, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless control, cruise control, S.O.S Alert and a two-way throttle as well. Both variants also get three riding modes - Eco, Ride & Sports. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go.
Also Read: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed At EICMA 2023
In addition to the Vida V1 Coupe, Hero MotoCorp also showcased the Concept Lynx electric off-road motorcycle and Concept Acro, an electric bike for kids. The Lynx Concept weighs just 82 kg and makes 15 kW of peak power. It is designed and modelled after the Lynx cat, which is highly agile and gets features like regenerative braking and traction control, which can be operated via a mobile app.
The Concept Acro gets a 3-point adjustable frame that can be changed in less than two minutes, without any tools, to suit kids aged between 2 and 9. The Acro too gets a mobile app that can be used to control speed, geo-fencing and also gets a ‘disable’ button.
There is no time-frame on the launch of these two electric two-wheeler concepts, at least for now.
