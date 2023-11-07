EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR

The Honda CBR600RR makes a comeback! After it was initially discontinued for the European market in 2017, Honda announced that this 600cc supersport bike is being reintroduced in Europe for 2024. The Japanese bikemaker has loaded the motorcycle with modern electronics inspired from MotoGP.

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features

There is a track-only HRC race kit that also includes a new wiring harness, race exhausts, suspension upgrades, and more

Powering the MY24 CBR600RR is the same 599cc inline-four liquid-cooled 16V DOHC motor producing 119bhp @ 14,250rpm and 63Nm @ 11,500rpm. Moreover, it now gets a six-axis IMU for lean-sensitive rider aids, a full-colour TFT dash, riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, and the option of an exotic HRC race kit. The motorcycle also comes with a slipper clutch and quickshifter as standard.

Also Read: Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries

The CBR600RR was discontinued for Europe back in 2017

The electronics package has been borrowed from the RC213V-S and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade superbike, which means, the CBR600RR is loaded with high safety tech such as a nine-stage lean-sensitive traction control as standard, anti-wheelie and rear lift control and cornering ABS. It also gets three riding modes, and two customisable setups – all controlled via its colour TFT display. The quickshifter can also be adjusted for three setting.

Also Read: Honda 2Wheeler To Launch Two New EVs In FY2024; Announces EV Roadmap

This winglet aids in generating downforce over the front tyre

The CBR600RR has a twin-spar aluminium frame and is suspended by 41mm Showa big piston USD forks at the front, along with a Showa monoshock, both fully-adjustable. Furthermore, to aid the front four-piston calipers, Honda has added a new Nissin ABS modulator and ECU, which has also help reduce the weight of the motorcycle by 2.5 kilograms compared to the previous ABS system. One interesting thing about the CBR600RR is its winglets that aid in aerodynamics. It helps in generating downforce over the front tyre, and Honda states that the overall cornering stability is improved, as is corner speed.