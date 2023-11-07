EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 05:58 PM IST
Highlights
- Powered by a 599cc inline four-cylinder 16V DOHC motor
- Produces 119bhp @14,250rpm and 65Nm @11,500rpm
- Comes standard with a slipper clutch and quickshifter
The Honda CBR600RR makes a comeback! After it was initially discontinued for the European market in 2017, Honda announced that this 600cc supersport bike is being reintroduced in Europe for 2024. The Japanese bikemaker has loaded the motorcycle with modern electronics inspired from MotoGP.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
There is a track-only HRC race kit that also includes a new wiring harness, race exhausts, suspension upgrades, and more
Powering the MY24 CBR600RR is the same 599cc inline-four liquid-cooled 16V DOHC motor producing 119bhp @ 14,250rpm and 63Nm @ 11,500rpm. Moreover, it now gets a six-axis IMU for lean-sensitive rider aids, a full-colour TFT dash, riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, and the option of an exotic HRC race kit. The motorcycle also comes with a slipper clutch and quickshifter as standard.
Also Read: Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
The CBR600RR was discontinued for Europe back in 2017
The electronics package has been borrowed from the RC213V-S and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade superbike, which means, the CBR600RR is loaded with high safety tech such as a nine-stage lean-sensitive traction control as standard, anti-wheelie and rear lift control and cornering ABS. It also gets three riding modes, and two customisable setups – all controlled via its colour TFT display. The quickshifter can also be adjusted for three setting.
Also Read: Honda 2Wheeler To Launch Two New EVs In FY2024; Announces EV Roadmap
This winglet aids in generating downforce over the front tyre
The CBR600RR has a twin-spar aluminium frame and is suspended by 41mm Showa big piston USD forks at the front, along with a Showa monoshock, both fully-adjustable. Furthermore, to aid the front four-piston calipers, Honda has added a new Nissin ABS modulator and ECU, which has also help reduce the weight of the motorcycle by 2.5 kilograms compared to the previous ABS system. One interesting thing about the CBR600RR is its winglets that aid in aerodynamics. It helps in generating downforce over the front tyre, and Honda states that the overall cornering stability is improved, as is corner speed.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Honda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12689 second ago
The mighty naked is powered by the 2017 Fireblade’s mill
-11013 second ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023 at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa.
-8519 second ago
The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs
-5767 second ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.
-3369 second ago
The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.
-3277 second ago
All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years
-2744 second ago
While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering
23 minutes ago
Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12
44 minutes ago
The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.
1 hour ago
The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month
-5767 second ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.
-2744 second ago
While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering
44 minutes ago
The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.
22 hours ago
The Changhua County Police Department decided to penalise riders who exceed a lean angle of 30 degrees from the vertical while cornering.
2 days ago
In a teaser released by Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle is seen reaching a top-speed of 195 kmph and is expected to debut on November 8 at EICMA 2023