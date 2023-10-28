Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
28-Oct-23 03:40 PM IST
Highlights
- Honda SC e: Concept previews a larger electric scooter than the EM1.
- Equipped with two ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e:’ batteries totalling 2.6 kWh.
- Expected to have a real range of close to 100 kilometres.
Honda has previewed a new electric scooter at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in the form of the SC e: concept. Showcased alongside the production-spec EM:1 e-scooter, the SC e: is clearly hinting at a larger, more family-oriented offering from Honda, and just like the smaller model, is also equipped with a swappable battery. The big difference is that instead of one pack like in the EM:1, the SC e: has space for two such battery packs.
Also Read: Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
The concept has a rather harmonious design, with no real cuts or creases in the body panels. The large headlight housing is built into the apron, and the scooter rides on 12-inch wheels with a perforated disc design. Teal-hued turn indicators, as well as teal backlighting built into the mid-drive motor cover, highlight the scooter’s eco-friendly nature. It has a large and wide single-piece seat with a full-size pillion grab handle, pillion foot pegs that fold flush into the bodywork and a digital instrument console.
The scooter has two ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e:’ batteries – each weighing 10 kg – under the seat, which would severely minimise any underseat storage space. However, with two packs, the SC e: is expected to have a real-world range of around 100 kilometres. It’s also likely to have a considerably more powerful motor than the EM:1, which could propel the scooter to a top speed of somewhere between 60-70 kmph.
Also Read: Honda 2Wheeler To Launch Two New EVs In FY2024; Announces EV Roadmap
While it remains to be seen if the production version of the Honda SC e: makes it to the Indian market, we do know that Honda will finally step into the electric two-wheeler market in India in 2024, and also intends to offer a scooter with a swappable battery. It has already rolled out a battery-swap network for three-wheelers across a few locations already, and it is this very ‘Mobile Power Pack’ that will also find its way into Honda’s two-wheelers.
