Login

Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries

Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Oct-23 03:40 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda SC e: Concept previews a larger electric scooter than the EM1.
  • Equipped with two ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e:’ batteries totalling 2.6 kWh.
  • Expected to have a real range of close to 100 kilometres.

Honda has previewed a new electric scooter at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in the form of the SC e: concept. Showcased alongside the production-spec EM:1 e-scooter, the SC e: is clearly hinting at a larger, more family-oriented offering from Honda, and just like the smaller model, is also equipped with a swappable battery. The big difference is that instead of one pack like in the EM:1, the SC e: has space for two such battery packs.

 

Also Read: Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show

 

The concept has a rather harmonious design, with no real cuts or creases in the body panels. The large headlight housing is built into the apron, and the scooter rides on 12-inch wheels with a perforated disc design. Teal-hued turn indicators, as well as teal backlighting built into the mid-drive motor cover, highlight the scooter’s eco-friendly nature. It has a large and wide single-piece seat with a full-size pillion grab handle, pillion foot pegs that fold flush into the bodywork and a digital instrument console.

 

The scooter has two ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e:’ batteries – each weighing 10 kg – under the seat, which would severely minimise any underseat storage space. However, with two packs, the SC e: is expected to have a real-world range of around 100 kilometres. It’s also likely to have a considerably more powerful motor than the EM:1, which could propel the scooter to a top speed of somewhere between 60-70 kmph.

 

Also Read: Honda 2Wheeler To Launch Two New EVs In FY2024; Announces EV Roadmap

 

While it remains to be seen if the production version of the Honda SC e: makes it to the Indian market, we do know that Honda will finally step into the electric two-wheeler market in India in 2024, and also intends to offer a scooter with a swappable battery. It has already rolled out a battery-swap network for three-wheelers across a few locations already, and it is this very ‘Mobile Power Pack’ that will also find its way into Honda’s two-wheelers.

# Honda# Honda SC e:# Honda SC e: Concept# Honda electric scooter# Honda Electric Scooter# Electric scooters# Japan Mobility Show 2023
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Honda Models

Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160

₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G

₹ 74,536 - 82,734

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine

₹ 77,378 - 82,878

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125

₹ 85,131 - 90,567

Honda Dio
Honda Dio

₹ 68,625 - 77,712

Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI

₹ 78,920 - 88,093

Honda Livo
Honda Livo

₹ 78,500 - 82,500

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade

₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia

₹ 82,566 - 89,903

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing

₹ 39.2 Lakh

Honda CB 350 RS
Honda CB 350 RS

₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh

Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR

₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh

Honda H Ness CB 350
Honda H Ness CB 350

₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R

₹ 2.4 Lakh

Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X

₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

₹ 1.7 Lakh

Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X

₹ 6.87 Lakh

Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R

₹ 9.35 Lakh

Honda CB 650 R
Honda CB 650 R

₹ 8.67 Lakh

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 14.47 Lakh

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh

Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125

₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100

₹ 64,900

Honda SP 160
Honda SP 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The Martinator Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand
The Martinator Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-19776 second ago

The Spaniard took a nine point bite out of the reigning champion’s 27 point lead, now trailing by only 18.

Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

-12452 second ago

We head to tiger territory, to Ranthambore National Park over the course of a weekend in the MG ZS EV, where we tried to spot a tiger in the wild. Did we succeed? Read on to find out.

Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11381 second ago

The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show

Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10554 second ago

The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.

Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-10308 second ago

Expect the brand to reveal other details about the MPV’s interior and technical specifications in the coming weeks

FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

46 minutes ago

Following Revolt Motors, Greaves Electric Mobility has also returned the amount claimed as incentives under the government’s FAME-II scheme.

MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

58 minutes ago

Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position

Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like

BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network

Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles pay homage to the iconic Ninja ZX-7

Lexus Unveils LF-ZL EV Concept At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Lexus Unveils LF-ZL EV Concept At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The LF-ZL (Lexus Future Zero-Emission Luxury) concept is a BEV vision model offering a glimpse into the brand's electric future

Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Honda's vision for the new Prelude is to create a sporty coupe with a strong hybrid powertrain

Lexus LF-ZC Concept Previews Next-Gen EV Due In 2026
Lexus LF-ZC Concept Previews Next-Gen EV Due In 2026
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Lexus says that the production derivative of the LF-ZC will deliver twice the range of current electric vehicles.

Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States
Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Special festive pricing is applicable in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Hero MotoCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
Hero MotoCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved