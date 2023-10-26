Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
26-Oct-23 11:05 AM IST
Highlights
- Honda's Prelude Concept is a vehicle that is fully intended for production
- The original model was introduced in 1978 and discontinued in 2001
- Will feature a strong hybrid powertrain
Honda revived the Prelude nameplate at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 as a two-door hybrid sports car concept. As per the company, the new-age Prelude Concept is a "production-intent" vehicle, with the model likely to make production in the near future.
The front design of the Prelude Concept features sharp headlights and a connected LED light bar. The Honda logo is prominently displayed just below the bonnet line. The lower section of the bumper stands out with a black finish, featuring a mesh pattern grille and a small vertical design front splitter with a distinctive blue accent.
Also Read: Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Moving to the side profile, the Prelude Concept exhibits sleek black wing mirrors and flush door handles. Gloss black wheels and blue brake callipers contribute to the overall look of the concept. At the rear, the car sports a full-width LED light bar, a black lip spoiler, and a gloss black bumper, giving it a sporty appearance.
Honda's vision for the new Prelude is to create a two-door sporty coupe with a strong hybrid powertrain. However, specific powertrain details for this concept have not yet been disclosed. Additionally, Honda has kept the interior under wraps, as all windows are tinted to maintain an element of secrecy.
Also Read: Honda Prologue Electric SUV Specifications Revealed
The Prelude nameplate has a history, with the original model introduced in 1978 and discontinued in 2001. After a hiatus of over two decades, Honda has revived the Prelude as a concept for now.
