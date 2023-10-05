Honda Prologue Electric SUV Specifications Revealed

Honda has revealed the specifications of its latest electric SUV, the Prologue. The electric SUV was first unveiled last October and is developed in collaboration with General Motors. Honda anticipates order availability later this year, with deliveries commencing in early 2024. The vehicle is priced at US$40,000 (Rs 33 Lakh).

Built on GM's modular EV platform, the brand has revealed that the vehicle will feature an 85-kWh battery capacity, delivering an estimated range of 480 km. The vehicle features 155 kW DC charging. While Honda has stated that the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of the Prologue will put out 288 hp and 451 Nm of torque, specifications for the single-motor front-wheel-drive version are yet to be revealed.

Physically, the Prologue measures 4,877 mm in length, 1,989 mm in width, and 1,643 mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 3,094 mm. In terms of features, the car comes with Honda Sensing ADAS, 11-inch digital driver's instrument display,11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless device charging, and heated front seats. The vehicle’s top-of-the-line variant also gets some extra bits like a panoramic sunroof, Bose premium audio system, and additional luxury features like perforated leather seats and a heated steering wheel.