Honda Prologue Electric SUV Specifications Revealed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
05-Oct-23 12:22 PM IST
Highlights
- Built on GM's modular EV platform.
- Dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant makes 288 bhp, 480 km claimed range, and fast DC charging at 155 kW.
- The Prologue is priced at $ 40,000 (33 Lakh Indian Rupees) in the United States.
Honda has revealed the specifications of its latest electric SUV, the Prologue. The electric SUV was first unveiled last October and is developed in collaboration with General Motors. Honda anticipates order availability later this year, with deliveries commencing in early 2024. The vehicle is priced at US$40,000 (Rs 33 Lakh).
Also Read: Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
Built on GM's modular EV platform, the brand has revealed that the vehicle will feature an 85-kWh battery capacity, delivering an estimated range of 480 km. The vehicle features 155 kW DC charging. While Honda has stated that the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of the Prologue will put out 288 hp and 451 Nm of torque, specifications for the single-motor front-wheel-drive version are yet to be revealed.
Also Read: Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
Physically, the Prologue measures 4,877 mm in length, 1,989 mm in width, and 1,643 mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 3,094 mm. In terms of features, the car comes with Honda Sensing ADAS, 11-inch digital driver's instrument display,11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless device charging, and heated front seats. The vehicle’s top-of-the-line variant also gets some extra bits like a panoramic sunroof, Bose premium audio system, and additional luxury features like perforated leather seats and a heated steering wheel.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Honda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-17624 second ago
The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.
-15703 second ago
The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine
-14010 second ago
Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.
-11217 second ago
Nissan will reveal pricing for Kuro Edition on October 12
-10387 second ago
Everything from styling, engine and gearbox, and cycle parts have been upgraded and improved on the dual-sport motorcycle
-6460 second ago
Nissan Motors India has seen a growth in the export sales numbers with it reaching the highest since the past four years
-5374 second ago
The company has not made any significant changes in terms of features and powertrain
-4744 second ago
HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units during September 2023, marking a year-over-year growth of 2 per cent
21 minutes ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc engine, and can reach a top speed of 280 kmph
55 minutes ago
The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.
5 days ago
On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.
6 days ago
New BMW X2 teases its illuminated grille and coupe-SUV shape
6 days ago
The BMW iX1 was launched at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) arrives in India as a CBU unit
8 days ago
Honda Cars India is reportedly ending vehicle production at its Greater Noida plant and will move its entire production unit to its Tapukara plant, in the Alwar District of Rajasthan. The report published by ET Auto claims that in December 2020 there has been no production at the Greater Noida facility.
8 days ago
Honda Cars India will be discontinuing its flagship models - the Civic sedan and the CR-V SUV in the country. The move follows the company's decision to end vehicle production at its Greater Noida plant and move its entire production unit to the Honda Tapukara plant in the Alwar district, Rajasthan.