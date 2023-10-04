Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
04-Oct-23 05:15 PM IST
Highlights
- Two new concepts likely to hint at future sedan and small SUV
- Will be unveiled in South Korea on October 12
- Concepts to feature styling in line with Kia's born-electric EV range
Kia has some big announcements in store for its annual EV Day event which will be held on October 12. The company is set to unveil two new concepts that could preview future production EVs alongside revealing all details of the recently unveiled EV5 electric SUV.
Also read: Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months
Kia shared a single image alongside announcing the date for its EV Day event showcasing 5 models in total. The models on the extreme left and right are identified as the EV6 and EV9 SUVs going by the LED DRL signatures and profile while the centre model is the recently unveiled EV5 SUV. The models of interest however are the two that flank the EV5.
Also Read: Kia EV5 Electric SUV Debuts At Chengdu Motor Show
The silhouette on the left with vertical DRLs looks to be that of a sedan while the model on the right looks to be a new SUV from the brand. While Kia has not said a word about the two models, the sedan could be the sister model to the Hyundai Ioniq 6. Opening up the shadowy images reveals that the sedan gets a more angular look compared to the smooth and flowing Ioniq 6. The model gets vertically arranged LED signatures and a prominent rear haunch.
The second mystery concept looks the part of an SUV and could be an all-new model that could sit below the EV5 in the global line-up. As per reports, the SUV concept could be the EV3 and could be the smallest all-electric SUV from the brand for now. The design looks to share some similarities with the EV9 and EV5 with its boxy and upright proportions with prominent flaring also visible on the wheel arches. As with the rest of Kia's new-gen EV family, it too gets its own unique LED signatures.
Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months
Expect more details on the concepts to surface closer to the time of the unveiling.
Also read: Kia EV9 Set For India Launch In 2024; Electric SUV Has A Range Of Up To 541 KM
As with many other global companies, Kia is turning towards EVs for its future range of models with the company over the coming years. The company has plans to roll out as many as 14 new EVs by 2027. Even in India, Kia has already launched the EV6 electric SUV last year as its all-electric flagship. The company is now gearing to launch the larger EV9 electric SUV in India in 2024.
