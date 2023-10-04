Login

Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12

The teaser image shows the two mystery concepts alongside silhouettes of the EV9, EV6 and EV5.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

04-Oct-23 05:15 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Two new concepts likely to hint at future sedan and small SUV
  • Will be unveiled in South Korea on October 12
  • Concepts to feature styling in line with Kia's born-electric EV range

Kia has some big announcements in store for its annual EV Day event which will be held on October 12. The company is set to unveil two new concepts that could preview future production EVs alongside revealing all details of the recently unveiled EV5 electric SUV.

Also read: Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months
 

Kia shared a single image alongside announcing the date for its EV Day event showcasing 5 models in total. The models on the extreme left and right are identified as the EV6 and EV9 SUVs going by the LED DRL signatures and profile while the centre model is the recently unveiled EV5 SUV. The models of interest however are the two that flank the EV5.

Also Read: Kia EV5 Electric SUV Debuts At Chengdu Motor Show

 

The silhouette on the left with vertical DRLs looks to be that of a sedan while the model on the right looks to be a new SUV from the brand. While Kia has not said a word about the two models, the sedan could be the sister model to the Hyundai Ioniq 6. Opening up the shadowy images reveals that the sedan gets a more angular look compared to the smooth and flowing Ioniq 6. The model gets vertically arranged LED signatures and a prominent rear haunch.

 

The second mystery concept looks the part of an SUV and could be an all-new model that could sit below the EV5 in the global line-up. As per reports, the SUV concept could be the EV3 and could be the smallest all-electric SUV from the brand for now. The design looks to share some similarities with the EV9 and EV5 with its boxy and upright proportions with prominent flaring also visible on the wheel arches. As with the rest of Kia's new-gen EV family, it too gets its own unique LED signatures.

 

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months

 

Expect more details on the concepts to surface closer to the time of the unveiling.

 

Also read: Kia EV9 Set For India Launch In 2024; Electric SUV Has A Range Of Up To 541 KM
 

As with many other global companies, Kia is turning towards EVs for its future range of models with the company over the coming years. The company has plans to roll out as many as 14 new EVs by 2027. Even in India, Kia has already launched the EV6 electric SUV last year as its all-electric flagship. The company is now gearing to launch the larger EV9 electric SUV in India in 2024.

# Kia# Kia EV# Kia Electric Vehicles# Kia Electric Car# Kia Electric SUV# EVs# Electric Cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Kia Models

Kia Carens
Kia Carens

₹ 10.45 - 19.44 Lakh

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet

₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Kia EV6
Kia EV6

₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-4730 second ago

The Spaniard will depart Repsol Honda after a 11-year partnership that delivered six MotoGP world titles between 2013 and 2023.

Tata Harrier Facelift Interior Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of Launch
Tata Harrier Facelift Interior Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-4395 second ago

The facelifted Harrier appears to have a larger touchscreen and new digital instruments display.

Audi India Registers Sales Growth Of 88 Per Cent In The First Nine Months Of 2023
Audi India Registers Sales Growth Of 88 Per Cent In The First Nine Months Of 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 minutes ago

The German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 5,530 units, marking an 88 per cent growth in sales

Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The teaser image shows the two mystery concepts alongside silhouettes of the EV9, EV6 and EV5.

All-Electric Nissan Hyper Urban Concept Revealed
All-Electric Nissan Hyper Urban Concept Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Hyper Urban concept offers the potential for hardware updates, like having the interior refreshed with a new instrument panel

Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore

All-New Volvo EM90 Design Previewed In New Teaser Images
All-New Volvo EM90 Design Previewed In New Teaser Images
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The EM90 will be Volvo's third born-electric model after the EX90 and EX30 and the brand's first MPV.

Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12
Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The AMT gearbox will be available as an option across all non-turbo variants of the Magnite.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200: 7 Things You Need To Know
2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200: 7 Things You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

New suspension, updated brakes, tweaks to the engine, better accessibility and affordability are the focus areas of the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range.

Suzuki Motor Corporation Cumulative Automobile Sales Cross 80 Million Units
Suzuki Motor Corporation Cumulative Automobile Sales Cross 80 Million Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

India accounted for 32.6 per cent of Suzuki Motor Corporation's cumulative global sales.

Kia Sonet Spotted In India Again Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Spotted In India Again Ahead Of Official Debut
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV has been spotted testing in India again, ahead of its official debut, which is slated for August 7, 2020. While we did get to see a pre-production concept of the Sonet at the Auto Expo 2020, the final production SUV is expected to come with some visual tweaks, which are well hidden under all this camouflage.

2017 Geneva Auto Show: Preview
2017 Geneva Auto Show: Preview
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Geneva Auto Show is one of the most important automotive events of the year and always has a long list of concepts, reveals and updates that are both globally important and India relevant. The Geneva Auto Show began in 1905 and this year will be its 87th overall running. The show which will take place in the first week of March will showcase a host of cars right from small city hatchbacks to the latest in supercar territory. That said, what everyone also seems to be equally excited about is the electric mobility space and the range of high performance models being launched by smaller startup auto makers from around the world. Here is a list of what you can expect this year.

Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
c&b icon
By Sahil Gupta
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Here is a look at all the modern tech the upcoming Kia Sonet will be equipped with.

Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Both mass market car manufacturers and premium carmakers have launched newer models in India in the last two years and 2021 is see strong action in the EV segment as well.

Electric Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In 2021
Electric Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In 2021
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Here's a list of all the new EVs that are expected to be launched in the country this year.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved