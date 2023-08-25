Kia EV5 Electric SUV Debuts At Chengdu Motor Show

Kia has unveiled the production derivative of the EV5 Concept that debuted earlier this year. While the specifications of the EV remain under wraps, the production model retains the boxy and upright looks of the concept while packing in a more conventional cabin. The production model made its debut at the Chengdu Motor Show 2023.

Coming to the looks, the EV5 gets the same boxy and upright design first seen on the EV9 though it does get its own unique detailing. Up front, the SUV gets its own unique lighting design with a full-width lightbar up top with L-shaped LED DRLs extending down from the corners to the main headlamps. Down the sides, the Kia features simple and clean body lines with prominent flares on the front fender and rear haunches. The window line too is sizeable.

There’s little visual drama at the rear too with sleek L-shaped LED tail-lamps and an integrated roof-mounted spoiler. All-in-all the design is almost identical to the concept. The production car, however, replaces the concept’s camera-based wing mirrors with more conventional units and more production-ready wheels.

The cabin design however gets notable changes from the concept. The twin-screen layout atop the dashboard is retained though the seating arrangement has been revised. The co-driver seat interestingly features an extended seat base that flows over the centre tunnel suggesting that there could be an option for a booster seat in the production SUV. The images of the car however only revealed seatbelts for the driver and co-driver up front.

Kia says that the EV5 will offer features such as adjustable mood lighting – for colour and brightness - and a choice of five interior upholstery options.

Coming to the specifications, Kia has made no mention of the vehicles dimensions or performance figures. However, a filing made by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology does give insight into the specifications. The EV5 will measure in at 4,615mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,715mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,750mm. The kerb weight, meanwhile, is noted at 1,870 kg.

On the powertrain front, the production EV5 is set to use an LFP Blade battery pack, developed by a subsidiary of BYD for the Chinese market.

Kia will unveil the official specifications of the production EV5 in October 2023 at its EV Day presentation.