Login

Kia EV5 Images And Specifications Leaked

The details of the vehicle have been revealed from a filing made by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

15-Aug-23 03:01 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The EV5 is set to make its official debut on August 25th at the Chengdu Motor Show
  • The EV5 is powered by a 160-kW electric motor from Vitesco Automotive Electronics, delivering a peak torque of 310 Nm.
  • Production of the Kia EV5 will take place at the Yancheng plant, a joint venture between Kia and Yueda

The Kia EV5's images have been leaked ahead of its official debut on August 25th at the Chengdu Motor Show. The details of the vehicle have been revealed from a filing made by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The vehicle features a 160-kW electric motor, produced by Vitesco Automotive Electronics (Tianjin) Co., Ltd, generating a peak torque of 310 Nm. 

 

Also Read: Kia's EV5 Electric SUV Spied Ahead Of Debut

In adherence to China's regulatory process, the MIIT homologation submission provides key insights into EV5's dimensions. With measurements of 4615mm in length, 1875mm in width, and 1715mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2750mm, the vehicle showcases its SUV stance. The curb weight is noted at 1870 kg. The vehicle will be equipped with an LFP Blade battery, developed by Xiangyang Fudi Battery Co., Ltd., a subsidiary fully owned by BYD. In contrast, overseas versions are expected to sport an 82 kWh NMC battery, offering a range of 600 km, while the Chinese variant will feature the LFP battery.

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Prepaid Maintenance Plans Introduced; Packages Start At Rs 32,796

Production of the Kia EV5 will take place at the Yancheng plant, a joint venture between Kia and Yueda, located just a few hours' drive north of Shanghai. This plant marks a significant step for Kia as it produces its first-ever China-made global EV. The vehicle will be both sold domestically and exported, signalling Kia's ambition to expand its electric footprint on a global scale. EV5's presale will commence in November.

 

 

# Kia EV5# Kia# Kia electric car

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular Kia Models

View All Kia Cars
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet

₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Kia Carens
Kia Carens

₹ 10.45 - 18.95 Lakh

Kia EV6
Kia EV6

₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia EV5 Images And Specifications Leaked
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn