Kia EV5 Images And Specifications Leaked

The Kia EV5's images have been leaked ahead of its official debut on August 25th at the Chengdu Motor Show. The details of the vehicle have been revealed from a filing made by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The vehicle features a 160-kW electric motor, produced by Vitesco Automotive Electronics (Tianjin) Co., Ltd, generating a peak torque of 310 Nm.

Also Read: Kia's EV5 Electric SUV Spied Ahead Of Debut

In adherence to China's regulatory process, the MIIT homologation submission provides key insights into EV5's dimensions. With measurements of 4615mm in length, 1875mm in width, and 1715mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2750mm, the vehicle showcases its SUV stance. The curb weight is noted at 1870 kg. The vehicle will be equipped with an LFP Blade battery, developed by Xiangyang Fudi Battery Co., Ltd., a subsidiary fully owned by BYD. In contrast, overseas versions are expected to sport an 82 kWh NMC battery, offering a range of 600 km, while the Chinese variant will feature the LFP battery.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Prepaid Maintenance Plans Introduced; Packages Start At Rs 32,796

Production of the Kia EV5 will take place at the Yancheng plant, a joint venture between Kia and Yueda, located just a few hours' drive north of Shanghai. This plant marks a significant step for Kia as it produces its first-ever China-made global EV. The vehicle will be both sold domestically and exported, signalling Kia's ambition to expand its electric footprint on a global scale. EV5's presale will commence in November.