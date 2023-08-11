Login

Kia Seltos Facelift Prepaid Maintenance Plans Introduced; Packages Start At Rs 32,796

Called My Convenience Plus, the package is available as a 4- or 5-year plan.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Aug-23 05:55 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Packages cost between Rs 32,796 and Rs 51,995
  • A free scratch care cover available for new Seltos’ sold till 31 Dec 2023.
  • These packages are valid across all Kia service centers in India

Kia India has introduced a prepaid maintenance package for the Seltos facelift, which it claims brings the effective ownership cost down to 82 paise per kilometre (excluding insurance). This prepaid service package is claimed to offer 10 per cent savings on car-care services during its tenure. 

 

The package costs between Rs 32,796 and Rs 51,995, depending on the engine option. It includes facilities such as periodic maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance. There is a tyre alloy protection scheme in the 1st year (only applicable in the 5-year Luxury package) and a scratch care program for the Kia Seltos sold till December 31, 2023. 
 

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 10.90 Lakh

 

Kia Seltos Facelift Gets Prepaid Service Package

 

Customers can also avail of one scratch repair for free within 12 months from the date of sale. This service will be valid pan-India. Here’s a projection of savings that Kia promises with the package. 

 

Engine OptionYears and MileageNormal Servicing CostMy Convenience PlusSavings (in %)
Total CostPer Km costTotal CostPer Km cost
Petrol4 Years and 40,000 KM37,7010.9432,7960.8213%
5 Years and 50,000 KM53,4371.0746,9950.9412%
Diesel4 Years and 40,000 KM41,5891.0437,5960.9410%
5 Years and 50,000 KM58,3981.1751,9951.0411%

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Receives Over 13,000 Bookings In One Day
 

# kia# kia seltos# kia india cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Models

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet

₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Kia Carens
Kia Carens

₹ 10.45 - 18.95 Lakh

Kia EV6
Kia EV6

₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Seltos Facelift Prepaid Maintenance Plans Introduced; Packages Start At Rs 32,796
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn