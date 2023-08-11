Kia Seltos Facelift Prepaid Maintenance Plans Introduced; Packages Start At Rs 32,796

Kia India has introduced a prepaid maintenance package for the Seltos facelift, which it claims brings the effective ownership cost down to 82 paise per kilometre (excluding insurance). This prepaid service package is claimed to offer 10 per cent savings on car-care services during its tenure.

The package costs between Rs 32,796 and Rs 51,995, depending on the engine option. It includes facilities such as periodic maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance. There is a tyre alloy protection scheme in the 1st year (only applicable in the 5-year Luxury package) and a scratch care program for the Kia Seltos sold till December 31, 2023.



Kia Seltos Facelift Gets Prepaid Service Package

Customers can also avail of one scratch repair for free within 12 months from the date of sale. This service will be valid pan-India. Here’s a projection of savings that Kia promises with the package.

Engine Option Years and Mileage Normal Servicing Cost My Convenience Plus Savings (in %) Total Cost Per Km cost Total Cost Per Km cost Petrol 4 Years and 40,000 KM 37,701 0.94 32,796 0.82 13% 5 Years and 50,000 KM 53,437 1.07 46,995 0.94 12% Diesel 4 Years and 40,000 KM 41,589 1.04 37,596 0.94 10% 5 Years and 50,000 KM 58,398 1.17 51,995 1.04 11%