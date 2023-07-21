2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 10.90 Lakh

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Along with a refreshed look, the updated Seltos now comes with a tonne of premium features, smarter tech, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). And despite that, the Korean carmaker has managed to price the compact SUV quite aggressively. In fact, compared to the outgoing Seltos, the price of the base variant remains unchanged, whereas the top-end trim is just Rs. 34,000 more expensive than before.

2023 Kia Seltos 1.5 Petrol 6 MT 1.5 Petrol IVT 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6 iMT 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 DCT 1.5 Diesel 6 iMT 1.5 Diesel 6 AT HTE Rs. 10.90 Lakh - - - Rs. 12.00 Lakh - HTK Rs. 12.10 Lakh - - - Rs. 13.60 Lakh - HTK+ Rs. 13.50 Lakh - Rs. 15.00 Lakh Rs. 15.00 Lakh - HTX Rs. 15.20 Lakh Rs. 16.60 Lakh - - Rs. 16.70 Lakh Rs. 18.20 Lakh HTX+ - - Rs. 18.30 Lakh Rs. 19.20 Lakh Rs. 18.30 Lakh - GTX+ - - - Rs. 19.80 Lakh - Rs. 19.80 Lakh XLine - - - Rs. 20 Lakh - Rs. 20 Lakh

The 2023 Kia Seltos will be offered in three key trims – TechLine, GTLine and XLine. Under TechLine, you have five variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+ HTX, and HTX+, under the GTLine you have one – the GTX+ variant, and finally, you have the top-spec XLine trim. And like before, all three trims come with specific styling themes that differentiate them from each other.

Visually, the Seltos now looks bolder and more premium thanks to the new wider grille, and a set of sleeker LED headlamps, which also come with the new star map pattern LED DRLs and sequential LED indicators. The SUV also continues to get the ice cube LED foglamps, while the bumper has been redesigned. While the TechLine trims get a faux silver skid plate, the GTLine gets a more exaggerated look with body colour inserts.

The SUV now also comes with 4 different wheel design options depending on the trim you choose, and while the TechLine trims get 17-inch wheels, the GTLine and XLine variants come with bigger 18-inch units. At the rear, all versions now come with a new star map pattern connected LED taillamps, along with a muscular rear bumper. The GTX+ trim additionally offers dual exhausts.

Inside too the Seltos comes with different interior trims depending on the variant you choose, right from fabric seats in the lower-spec models to premium faux leather upholstery in the top-spec trim. In terms of features, the SUV now offers a new wide display with two screens for the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. The higher-spec models get a 10.25-inch display on either side, and while the instrument cluster is a fully digital colour display unit, the touchscreen infotainment system comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a tonne of connected car features as part of Kia Connect. The system also comes with a voice assistant and is compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Other creature comforts include – dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents with smart Air Purifier, sunshades, all 4 power windows with one touch up/down function, ambient lighting and a new dual-pane panoramic sunroof. With regards to safety, the SUV now comes with 15 standard safety features which include – 6 airbags, anti-lock brakes, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and 3-point seatbelts for all occupants.

The higher-spec models get additional features like – 360-degree view cameras, electric parking brake with auto hold, and rain-sensing wipers. But more importantly, the new Seltos now also comes with advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS with 17 autonomous functions. The ADAS features include – Front Collision Warning / Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring & Collision Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning with Collision Avoidance Assist among more.

Kia offers the new Seltos with three engine options and five transmission choices. The engine options include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine that makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional IVT or intelligent variable transmission. You also get a more powerful 1.5-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine that makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed iMT or Intelligent manual transmission or an optional 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) unit. Kia continues to offer a diesel option as well, and it’s the same 1.5-litre CRDi VGT unit as before that makes the same 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. And it’s now mated to a 6-speed IMT or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

The SUV will continue to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq in the compact SUV space.