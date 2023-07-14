  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Seltos Facelift Bookings Open; Token Amount Set At Rs 25,000

Kia Seltos Facelift Bookings Open; Token Amount Set At Rs 25,000

The updated Kia Seltos can be pre-booked now at all Kia dealerships pan-India and online at the Kia India website
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
14-Jul-23 01:53 PM IST
seltos facelift .jpg
Highlights
  • Kia Seltos Facelift bookings started today, and can be booked online or at any Kia dealership across India
  • Customers who utilise the ‘K-Code’ Priority delivery program are ensured shorter delivery time for their Kia Seltos Facelift
  • Prices to be revealed in the coming days

Kia India has officially opened bookings for the Kia Seltos facelift today, July 14. Pre-bookings for the updated Seltos opened at 12 am, with the token amount set at Rs 25,000. While prices are yet to be unveiled, interested customers can pre-book the refreshed Seltos at any Kia dealership in the country, or on the Kia India website.

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Makes India Debut; Bookings Will Begin On July 14

 

Existing Seltos customers will be given priority delivery in case they wish to upgrade to the new Seltos, via the ‘K-Code' programme. This is a priority delivery program introduced by Kia for ensuring shorter delivery time of the facelifted Seltos and the code can be generated by existing Seltos owners via the Kia India website or MyKia app.

 

Interested customers can use the ‘K-Code’ to be eligible for priority delivery.

 

Seltos owners can generate the K-Code online for themselves, or they can gift the K-Code to any potential Kia Seltos buyer. It is important to note that the K-Code can only be applied to bookings made through the Kia India website, and is only applicable today, July 14. Standard bookings for the Kia Seltos have also commenced today, without priority delivery. 

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated Model

 

The Seltos has been Kia’s best-selling model in India, since its launch in 2019. The Seltos crossed the 5 lakh sales milestone in 4 years, and Kia revealed the facelift on July 4. It is equipped with feature upgrades including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 1.5-litre, 158 bhp turbo-petrol engine, and an updated exterior and interior design. 

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift: Variants Explained

 

The updated Seltos will be available with three engine options, offered in seven variants, with each variant having unique cosmetic features. Prices for the Kia Seltos have not been disclosed as of now, but expect the prices for each variant to be released by Kia in the coming days.

Related Articles
Kia EV9 Set For India Launch In 2024; Electric SUV Has A Range Of Up To 541 KM
Kia EV9 Set For India Launch In 2024; Electric SUV Has A Range Of Up To 541 KM
8 days ago
Kia Seltos Facelift: Variants Explained
Kia Seltos Facelift: Variants Explained
8 days ago
Kia Seltos Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated Model
Kia Seltos Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated Model
9 days ago
Auto Sales 2023: Top 10 Car Brands In India In June, Maruti Suzuki Retains Top Spot
Auto Sales 2023: Top 10 Car Brands In India In June, Maruti Suzuki Retains Top Spot
9 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Kia Seltos
Starts at ₹ 10.89 Lakh
0
8.7
10
c&b expert Rating

Kia Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now