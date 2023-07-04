Kia Seltos Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated Model

Kia has revealed the facelifted Seltos compact SUV in India ahead of its launch. The long-awaited facelift has debuted with an updated design, including new DRLs, lights, and bumpers; a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine; level 2 ADAS tech; and much more. Here is a list of five new things to know about the updated Kia Seltos.

Updated Design:

The SUV brings with it some notable changes in terms of design. However, at first glimpse, the compact SUV can still be recognised as a Seltos, while also looking fresh. The updates include a larger Tiger nose grille, new bumpers, 18-inch crystal-cut alloys (17-inch units on the TechLine models) and redesigned light clusters. Also, it now has sequential LED turn indicators at the front. Overall, it has a more muscular and aggressive design language.

Features:

One of the biggest updates on the feature front is the dual-pane panoramic sunroof that features two glass panels, followed by the dual-zone climate control, which allows the front passenger to adjust and control the temperature in his zone. Further updates to the interior include the new dual-screen panoramic display that houses a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a full digital cluster of the same size. Additionally, the Seltos will pack in Kia’s UVO Connect connected car features with Alexa Home-to-Car integration, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver seat, an electric parking brake, ambient lighting with Sound Mood function (lights pulse or flash with the music), an air purifier, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers.

Safety features:

In terms of safety, the 2023 Seltos comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology. It includes Smart cruise control with stop and go, Front collision warning (FCW), Lane keep assist and rear blind spot collision avoidance. Kia says the Seltos will pack in 17 ADAS functions in all. It also gets safety features such as six airbags, ABS, ESC, and DBC (downhill brake control) as standard across all variants.

Powertrain Options:

As for the powertrain options, the return of the turbo-petrol mill is the major news. Kia pulled the plug on the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine in the pre-facelift Seltos when the SUV was updated to BS6 Phase 2. The unit has now been replaced by the larger and more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine seen in the Carens. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines that were previously offered are retained.

Bookings and Launch:

Kia will offer the Seltos in three trims: Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. With the launch scheduled for August 2023, bookings for the compact SUV will start on July 14. Existing Seltos owners will receive priority delivery of the car through a new K-Code programme, and they will be able to book the vehicle on July 14. General bookings for other new consumers, on the other hand, will commence on July 15. The code, which may be obtained through the Kia app or website, can only be used for bookings made on the 14th through the Kia app or website.