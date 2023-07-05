Kia Seltos Facelift: Variants Explained

Kia recently unveiled the India-spec Seltos facelift with bookings for the updated SUV commencing on July 14. The updated SUV arrives with noticeable design updates along with an overhauled cabin and even more tech on board. The engine line-up too has been updated with a new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol joining the line-up alongside the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units. In all buyers can choose between 7 variants of the Seltos spread across three trim lines – Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line – with each getting cosmetic tweaks to stand out from the other.

Here is a look at what each variant packs in:

Kia Seltos Facelift Tech Line

HTE

Halogen projector headlamps

16-inch steel wheels

Fabric upholstery (black)

Gear shift indicator

Sunshades in rear doors

Driver seat height adjust

Manual AC with rear air-con vents

ESC

Vehicle stability management

Hill start assist

6 airbags

ABS

Four-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring

Rear parking sensors

HTK (in addition to the HTE)

Fog lamps

8.0-inch touchscreen with steering-mounted controls

Auto headlamps

Front parking sensors

Rearview camera

Electric adjust wing mirrors

HTK+ (In addition to HTK)

Panoramic sunroof (Turbo Petrol only)

16-inch alloy wheels

Sound mood lighting

Remote engine start (key-based)

Keyless go

Auto climate control

Rear wiper and defogger

Electric folding wing mirrors

Cruise control

HTX (In addition to HTK+)

Panoramic sunroof

LED headlamps with dynamic turn signals

LED fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels (Grey for manual/iMT; Crystal cut for CVT/AT)

Leatherette upholstery (black and beige)

Air purifier

10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected Car Tech

Dual-zone climate control

Ambient lighting

Split folding rear seats

Drive modes and Traction modes (AT/CVT only)

HTX+ (In addition to HTX)

17-inch Crystal cut alloys

Black and brown leatherette upholstery

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless smartphone charger

Ventilated front seats

Electric adjust driver seat

Bose sound system

Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line

GTX+ (In addition to HTX+)

18-inch alloy wheels

Dual exhaust tips (1.5 Turbo Petrol only)

Metal finished pedals

Level 2 ADAS functions – Forward collision warning and avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake

Rain-sensing wipers

Kia Seltos Facelift X Line

X Line (in addition to GTX+)

Matte trim finish

Matte grey exterior colour

All-black interior with sage green inserts

Head-up display.

Coming to the powertrains, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol will be available with a manual or CVT gearbox with the 1.5 diesel offered with either an iMT or a torque converter automatic. The 1.5 turbo-petrol meanwhile can be optioned with either an iMT or a DCT gearbox.

Here is a look at the powertrain options depending on the variant:

Engine & Gearbox Variants HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ X Line 1.5 Petrol MT Yes Yes Yes Yes --- --- --- 1.5 Petrol CVT --- --- --- Yes --- --- --- 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT --- --- Yes --- Yes --- --- 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT --- --- --- --- Yes Yes Yes 1.5 Diesel iMT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes --- --- 1.5 Diesel AT --- --- --- Yes --- Yes Yes

The updated Seltos will go up against the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the VW Taigun. The SUV will be launched in India in August 2023.