Kia Seltos Facelift: Variants Explained

The updated Seltos will be offered in three trim lines – Tech Line GT Line and X Line, and in seven variants.
05-Jul-23 04:25 PM IST
Highlights
  • Seltos to be available in seven variants across three trim lines
  • Will be offered with petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains
  • Launch in August 2023

Kia recently unveiled the India-spec Seltos facelift with bookings for the updated SUV commencing on July 14. The updated SUV arrives with noticeable design updates along with an overhauled cabin and even more tech on board. The engine line-up too has been updated with a new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol joining the line-up alongside the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units. In all buyers can choose between 7 variants of the Seltos spread across three trim lines – Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line – with each getting cosmetic tweaks to stand out from the other.

 

Here is a look at what each variant packs in:

Kia Seltos Facelift Tech Line

 

HTE

  • Halogen projector headlamps
  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Fabric upholstery (black)
  • Gear shift indicator
  • Sunshades in rear doors
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Manual AC with rear air-con vents
  • ESC
  • Vehicle stability management
  • Hill start assist
  • 6 airbags
  • ABS
  • Four-wheel disc brakes
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Rear parking sensors

 

HTK (in addition to the HTE)

  • Fog lamps
  • 8.0-inch touchscreen with steering-mounted controls
  • Auto headlamps
  • Front parking sensors
  • Rearview camera
  • Electric adjust wing mirrors

HTK+ (In addition to HTK)

  • Panoramic sunroof (Turbo Petrol only)
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Sound mood lighting
  • Remote engine start (key-based)
  • Keyless go
  • Auto climate control
  • Rear wiper and defogger
  • Electric folding wing mirrors
  • Cruise control

 

HTX (In addition to HTK+)

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • LED headlamps with dynamic turn signals
  • LED fog lamps
  • 17-inch alloy wheels (Grey for manual/iMT; Crystal cut for CVT/AT)
  • Leatherette upholstery (black and beige)
  • Air purifier
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Connected Car Tech
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Ambient lighting
  • Split folding rear seats
  • Drive modes and Traction modes (AT/CVT only)

HTX+ (In addition to HTX)

  • 17-inch Crystal cut alloys
  • Black and brown leatherette upholstery
  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Electric adjust driver seat
  • Bose sound system

 

Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line

 

GTX+ (In addition to HTX+)

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Dual exhaust tips (1.5 Turbo Petrol only)
  • Metal finished pedals
  • Level 2 ADAS functions – Forward collision warning and avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance
  • 360-degree camera
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Rain-sensing wipers

 

Kia Seltos Facelift X Line

 

X Line (in addition to GTX+)

  • Matte trim finish
  • Matte grey exterior colour
  • All-black interior with sage green inserts
  • Head-up display.

Coming to the powertrains, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol will be available with a manual or CVT gearbox with the 1.5 diesel offered with either an iMT or a torque converter automatic. The 1.5 turbo-petrol meanwhile can be optioned with either an iMT or a DCT gearbox.

 

Here is a look at the powertrain options depending on the variant:

 

Engine & GearboxVariants
 HTEHTKHTK+HTXHTX+GTX+X Line
1.5 Petrol MTYesYesYesYes---------
1.5 Petrol CVT---------Yes---------
1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT------Yes---Yes------
1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT------------YesYesYes
1.5 Diesel iMTYesYesYesYesYes------
1.5 Diesel AT---------Yes---YesYes

The updated Seltos will go up against the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the VW Taigun. The SUV will be launched in India in August 2023.

