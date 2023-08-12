Kia's EV5 Electric SUV Spied Ahead Of Debut

Kia's upcoming mid-sized electric SUV, the EV5, has made an appearance in recent spy photos ahead of its anticipated debut at the 26th Chengdu Motor Show. The event is scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 3, 2023. These images offer a sneak peek of the vehicle's design, which bears a striking resemblance to the concept version that was initially showcased in March of the same year. Positioned as a model below the EV9 electric SUV, the Kia EV5, the SUV will be the brand's third fully-electric vehicle after the EV6 and EV9. Notably, the spy shots showcase the EV5's boxy design which is a nod to its conceptual counterpart.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Review: Taking Badassery To The Next Level

The EV5 will be built on the same E-GMP platform as the other cars in the brand's line up. Comparisons can be drawn between the Kia EV5 concept and the EV9 concept, both of which feature rear-hinged doors. However, it is worth noting that the production version of the EV9 ultimately adopted conventional doors. Similarly, the EV5, as revealed in the spy photos, will also feature standard doors. Drawing another parallel, the EV5 concept flaunted a distinctive wheel cover design, which has been retained in the current testing version. This suggests that the wheel cover might persist in the production model, as was the case with the EV9 concept.

Also Read: Fisker Unveils All-New Electric Vehicle Lineup

One intriguing feature showcased in the EV5 concept was its 360-degree rotating seats. This feature was also presented in the EV9 concept and subsequently integrated into the production model of the EV9 GT-Line 6-seater variant. This raises the possibility of a variant of the EV5 also being equipped with 360-degree rotating seats.

Examining the spy shots further, the front fascia of the EV5 bears a strong resemblance to the concept version, maintaining an identical hood design. The lamp unit's design and outline echo that of the concept, although the specifics of the lighting configuration – whether it will follow the pattern of the EV9 GT Line or the standard EV9 – remain uncertain. The rear section of the EV5 aligns with the concept's design, creating a sense of continuity.

As of now, Kia Motors has remained tight-lipped about the specifications of the EV5. Enthusiasts and consumers alike will have to wait until August 25th to uncover more details about this new electric SUV.

Image Source