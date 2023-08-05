Fisker Unveils All-New Electric Vehicle Lineup

Fisker Inc, an American EV manufacturer recently unveiled its all-new electric lineup in Huntington Beach, CA. The newly unveiled vehicles include the Ronin, Pear, and Alaska. Alongside it also revealed its pre-existing Ocean SUV, with the new Force E off-road package. Fisker recently announced a special edition of the Ocean SUV for the Indian market. Based on the Fisker Ocean Extreme, the Vigyan Edition will be limited to just 100 units, with deliveries slated to commence in Q4 2023. Here is a list of the vehicles that were unveiled.

Also Read: Fisker Ocean India Launch By End-2023; Limited-Run Vigyan Edition Announced

The Force-E package enhances the Fisker Ocean's torque, power, and range

1. Fisker Ocean SUV with Force-E Off-Road Package: The Force-E package enhances the Fisker Ocean's torque, power, and range. The package includes 33-inch all-terrain tires wrapping 20-inch wheels, higher ground clearance, specialised dampers, a roof basket, front and rear skid plates, and an underbody plate for added durability. Expected to be available in Q1 2024, pricing details are yet to be announced.

The Ronin's integrated battery pack targets a 965+ km range

2. Fisker Ronin: This GT sports car is an all-electric four-door convertible. The Ronin comes with a carbon fibre hard-top convertible, four butterfly doors, and a five-seat configuration. Its integrated battery pack targets a 965+ km range. Powering the Ronin is a triple motor all-wheel-drive powertrain projected to deliver over 986 bhp and go from 0 to 96.5 kmph in approximately 2.0 seconds.

The PEAR is scheduled to be released in mid-2025

3. Fisker PEAR: Built on Fisker's SLV-1 platform using the Steel++ development process, the PEAR utilises 35 per cent fewer parts than other EVs in its class. The vehicle features a highly connected electrical engineering architecture and the debut of the Fisker Blade central computing platform. It has a compact body for sporty handling and comes with 6 passenger seating. The PEAR's design includes an ultra-wide wraparound windscreen and slim LED lighting. The PEAR will be available in four trim levels, starting at $29,900 (Rs.24,72,244.12) and is scheduled for release in mid-2025.

Also Read: 2023 Geneva International Motor Show To Be Held In Doha, Qatar

The Alaska's cargo bed is extendable from 4.5 feet to 7.5 feet and up to 9.2 feet

4. Fisker Alaska: This all-electric four-door pickup truck is built on the FT31 platform. Designed to cater to various cargo configurations, the Alaska's cargo bed is extendable from 4.5 feet to 7.5 feet and up to 9.2 feet. Equipped with the Houdini bed divider, it connects the cargo bed and rear cabin. The projected range stands at 370-547 kilometres, and deliveries are expected in 2025, starting at $45,400 (Rs.37,53,842.25) before incentives.

“Fisker isn’t standing still,” said Henrik Fisker, who just a week earlier had been in Austria to meet with journalists participating in the company’s first major drive event for the Fisker Ocean, launched in November of 2022. “We want the world to know that we have big plans and intend to move into several different segments, redefining each with our unique blend of design, innovation, and sustainability.

In addition to the vehicle lineup, Fisker introduced its Fisker Blade computer, a central computing platform designed to simplify future vehicle complexity significantly.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL