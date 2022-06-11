Fisker Teases The Interior Of Its Upcoming Pear Compact EV Crossover

Following teasers dropped just a few weeks ago which showed the exterior of the EV, Danish-American designer Henrik Fisker has teased the interior of Fisker Automotive's upcoming compact electric crossover SUV, the Pear. Fisker earlier promised that the company is bringing a 'revolutionary' compact electric crossover which will start under $30,000 (Rs.23.50 lakh), and multiple teasers have followed since, revealing parts of the design of the car.

This time then, Henrik Fisker has revealed the interior of the Pear. Right from the instance you set your eyes on it, the first noticeable aspect of the interior is its massive visibility. The EV's design is graced with a rather low beltline, allowing tall side windows. That coupled with a huge panoramic sunroof and an almost 'L' shaped windscreen gives a sense of airiness to the cabin that's matched by few. In his Instagram post, Fisker said that "Fisker PEAR's interior will offer a new level of storage for its segment". However, any storage spaces weren't shown in the render published by Henrik Fisker on his social media channels.

The Pear EV also has an interesting seat design with the headrests protruding out, much like in the Kia EV6. There are gold coloured accents found all over the cabin, and a huge vertical infotainment screen takes centre stage on the dash, which seems to be finished in brushed metal. There are some interesting lighting details throughout the cabin too. However it must be noted that this preview is of a pre-production model, and the actual car might be different.

Fisker hasn't announced the released date of its Pear compact EV crossover yet. Henrik Fisker however mentioned earlier that a prototype could arrive "earlier than I originally stated". Production of the EV is scheduled to begin sometime in 2024, and we could see the sub-$30,000 EV in the flesh before that.