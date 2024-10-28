Login
BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Review: Practical, Yet Premium!

The BYD eMAX 7 is the facelifted version of the E6 electric MPV. It's much more premium now, more feature-packed and priced well. But should you consider it?
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

10 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The BYD eMAX 7 is the facelifted version of the E6 electric MPV
  • It's the first 6/7 seater MPV to be launched in India
  • The MPV offers a range of up to 530 km on a single charge

China’s electric vehicle giant, Build Your Dreams or BYD, started its passenger EV journey in India with the E6 electric MPV in 2021. While initially targeted towards the fleet segment, with growing demand, the EV was soon introduced for private car buyers. Now, three years later, BYD has finally given the MPV a mid-life update, along with a new name - the eMAX 7 - and this time around, the company has decided to do things the right way. 

 

So, is it just some old wine in a new bottle, or is there more to what meets the eye? Let’s find out!

Desing & Styling 

 

BYD e MAX 7 27

The BYD eMAX 7 has slightly grown in size, and looks much more premium now

 

Now, compared to the older BYD E6, the new eMax 7 has certainly grown in size, especially in length and height. While it is now somewhat closer to the Innova Hycross in proportions, the electric MPV is still a bit smaller in all aspects. However, when it comes to styling, the changes are much more extensive.

 

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh

 

BYD e MAX 7 28

BYD calls the fascia the Dragon Face Design

 

The BYD eMAX 7 looks much sharper and a lot more premium. What you see upfront is what BYD calls the Dragon Face Design, and frankly, you can see why. The sleek headlamps get this crystal diamond LED floating design that looks like a pair of staring eyes. And they are connected by this blade-like satin sliver slat with the BYD lettering. The bumper too is more pronounced now, and the splitting line at the middle with the large black intakes on either end, makes it look like the dragon is smirking, doesn’t it? 

 

BYD e MAX 7 34

The new dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels add a premium flavour, along with the sleeker LED taillights

 

Also, unlike the E6, you no longer get an EV-like closed grille panel, but rather a conventional car-like fascia. Also, instead of a black grille and side body claddings, the eMAX 7 gets a body-coloured treatment with chrome details. The MVP continues to run on a set of 17-inch alloys, however, the new dual-tone design adds a premium flavour, and you now also get faux roof rails. At the rear, you get a set of new sleeker LED taillights, which are connected now and yes, I quite like them.

 

Interior & Cabin Features 

 

BYD e MAX 7 20

The overall fit and finish have vastly improved, and comes with powered, ventilated front seats

 

One of the big directives for BYD was to improve the cabin experience, and the company has certainly managed to achieve that. The overall fit and finish have vastly improved, and BYD has made use of both hard and soft-touch plastics to elevate the cabin feel. The seats too are upholstered in premium faux leather and yes you get ventilated seats with power adjustability for both driver and co-driver. 

 

BYD e MAX 7 24

It's the first 6- and 7-seater electric MPV in India

 

With the update, the eMAX 7 now gets a third row as well, and yes, that also makes it the first 6- and 7-seater electric MPV in India. There are two variants on offer – Premium and Superior, and both come with the option for a 6- and 7-seater cabin layout. 

 

BYD e MAX 7 4

The large panoramic glass roof give the cabin a premium flavour and airiness 

 

The second row has also improved, you get good legroom and headroom, and yes, you also get sliding and reclining functions to get the ideal space you need. What further improves the overall experience is the large panoramic glass roof, which certainly makes the cabin feel airier. The 7-seater version with the bench seat also gets a 60:40 split function. As for the third row, it too gets comfortable seats with adjustable headrests, but it’s best suited for children, and adults, even of average size will not be comfortable over long journeys. 

 

BYD e MAX 7 44

The cabin is practically designed with usable storage spaces and practical features 

 

BYD offers a 2-zone climate control system, with vents for all three rows and blower settings for the second row. And yes, the cooling is quite good. However, as a flipside to the large windows and panoramic glass roof, on sunny days the cabin does heat up a bit. 

 

BYD e MAX 7 45

The boot space can be expanded up to 580 litres, and you get a powered tailgate

 

As for the boot access, you get a powered tailgate, and while with all seats up, the space here is a modest 180 litres, fold the two third-row seats, and you’ll get 580 litres of capacity with a flat floor. So yes, there is enough space for 5 adults and their luggage for a weeklong trip. 

 

Infotainment & Tech

 

BYD e MAX 7 19

The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is feature-packed and can rotate from landscape to portrait mode

 

The BYD eMAX 7 gets a minimalistic dashboard and the party piece here is the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. And yes, this too swivels from landscape mode to portrait mode at the touch of a button. It’s the main command centre of the cabin and almost all in-car functions must be accessed via the touchscreen, and that’s something I am not a fan of. While the touchscreen is quite intuitive, it’s not the brightest screen and is hardly legible if the sun is too bright. 

 

BYD e MAX 7 16

The car also offers wireless phone charging, NFC lock/unlock function, PM2.5 air filter, and more

 

All that said, the system is loaded. You get connected car features along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the touchscreen also gives you access to climate control settings, seat functions, and more. The car also offers wireless phone charging, NFC lock/unlock function, PM2.5 air filter, and more. 

 

BYD e MAX 7 9

The BYD eMAX 7 gets an analogue cluster with a coloured MID unit

 

BYD should have gone for a digital screen for the instrumentation, however, what you get here is an analogue cluster with a coloured MID unit. Having said that, it is quite informative and clean. 

 

Safety Features 

 

When it comes to safety, here too the BYD eMAX 7 is loaded with a host of standard features. This includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle dynamic control system, traction controls, ISOFIX and 360 view cameras, and seatbelt reminder. You also get a host of electronic aids like – a tyre pressure monitoring system, auto hold with the electronic parking brake, hill-hold control, regenerative braking, 360-view cameras, and cruise control. 

 

BYD e MAX 7 33

The BYD eMAX 7 comes with a host of standard safety features with Level 2 ADAS function for the top-spec model

 

Going for the top-spec Superior variant will also get you Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant systems, which additionally add features like Adaptive & Intelligent cruise control, autonomous braking, Collision Warnings, Blind Spot detection, Lane Departure and Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Assist and Braking.

 

Powertrain & Performance

 

BYD e MAX 7 3

The BYD eMAX 7 gets two battery packs, and the top-spec 71.8 kWh makes 201 bhp & 320 Nm

 

The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two variants with two battery options – the Premium trim gets a 55.4 kWh battery pack, while the top-spec Superior variant comes with a bigger 71.8 kWh unit. While the battery sizes remain the same, with this upgrade, the MPV has received a huge bump in output. While the former offers around 160 bhp, the one with the bigger battery develops 201 bhp. Both versions produce the same amount of torque though, which is 310 Nm. These are substantial numbers, and you do feel them.

 

BYD e MAX 7 42

The MPV, powered by the bigger 71.8 kWh battery, can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds

 

This being an EV, all those figures I mentioned above are available instantly, BYD has tuned the motor to build up speed in a gradual manner and not rush like most EVs, which is in tune with an MPV’s character. That doesn’t mean the eMAX 7 is a slouch by any measure. The MPV, powered by the bigger 71.8 kWh battery, can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds, while the smaller unit can help achieve the same in 10.1 seconds. 

 

Ride & Handling 

 

BYD e MAX 7 40

The ride quality is just right, and the suspension absorbs almost all the undulations on the road with great ease

 

The eMAX 7’s suspension has been set up to ensure that the dynamics are well-balanced. The ride quality is just right, and the suspension absorbs almost all the undulations on the road with great ease. The MPV also handles well, and due to the low centre of gravity, courtesy of the battery pack, the body roll is also quite minimal. I also like the NVH levels, as except for some tyre noise, the cabin is relatively quiet, and minimal harshness is felt inside the car. 

 

BYD e MAX 7 41

The MPV also handles well, and I also like the NVH levels

 

Range & Charging 

 

Coming to the most important part, what is the range? Well, BYD claims that the eMAX7 Premium will offer you a maximum range of up to 420 km on a single charge, while the top-spec Superior trim can go up to 530 km. Now these are impressive numbers on paper, however, I will need to spend more time with the car to do a proper range test and find out real-world figures. Having said that, based on this short drive experience, I reckon the eMAX 7 can offer a realistic range of 370-500 km.

 

BYD e MAX 7 30

BYD claims that the eMAX7 Superior trim can offer a range of up to 530 km

 

As for charging capacity, both battery packs support 7 kW of AC charging, and while the smaller unit supports DC fast charging of up to 89 kW, the 71.8 kWh version can handle up to 115 kW DC fast charging. The eMAX7 also comes with a Vehicle-To-Load function, so you can use the car’s battery to power an electrical appliance. 

 

Variants & Price

 

The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two variants – Premium, which gets the 55.4 kWh battery, and Superior which comes with the 71.8 kWh battery pack. Both come with the option for a 6- and 7-seater cabin layout and are priced between Rs. 26.90 lakh and Rs. 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD eMAX 76-Seater7-Seater
PremiumRs 26.90 lakhRs 27.50 lakh 
SuperiorRs 29.30 lakhRs 29.90 lakh 

(All Prices Ex-Showroom, India)

 

Verdict

 

Now, coming back to the question I asked before – has BYD really improved upon the E6, to make the eMAX 7 a better product? Well, the short answer is, yes! The electric MPV is much more premium now, the features and tech on offer make it the perfect family car, and the pricing is just right. Especially, considering it competes in a segment that has the Innova Hycross, and BYD has managed to undercut the segment leader. 

 

BYD e MAX 7 25

The BYD eMAX 7 is the most affordable three-row electric MPV in India right now

 

What further makes the eMAX 7 more lucrative is the fact that it is the most affordable three-row electric MPV in India right now, considering the next in line is the Mercedes-Benz EQB, which is closer to Rs. 70 lakh. So, in a nutshell, if you are looking for a good-sized MPV in the EV space, then the BYD eMAX 7 should most definitely be part of your consideration.

 

Photos: Pawan Dagia

# BYD India# BYD eMax 7# BYD eMAX 7 MPV# eMAX 7 Electric MPV# BYD Electric MPV# BYD eMAX 7 Review# Electric MPV# Electric# MPV# Family# Car Reviews# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

