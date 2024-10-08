BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh

BYD India has launched the new eMAX 7 MPV at a starting price of Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric MPV is offered in a choice of two variants - both with six- and seven-seat layouts, and with a choice of powertrain options. The full price list is as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 6-Seater 7-Seater Premium Rs 26.90 lakh Rs 27.50 lakh Superior Rs 29.30 lakh Rs 29.90 lakh

The eMAX 7 replaces the BYD e6 in the company’s line-up and unlike its predecessor, the new MPV puts greater focus on private buyers. The e6 was originally aimed at commercial buyers when it was first launched in 2021 though the company also commenced sales to private buyers in mid-2022.

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The eMAX 7 is offered in two trim levels and with two powertrain options.

On the design front, the eMAX 7 gets a sharper fascia with the slim closed-off grille, sleeker headlamps and sportier bumper. Down the sides, the notable changes are to the alloy wheel designs while round the back revised tail lamps and an updated bumper round out the changes.



The eMAX 7 gets a 12.3-inch central touchscreen that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

The bigger updates however are to the cabin with the e6’s two-row 5-seat layout replaced by a three-row configuration with the option of captain seats in the second row. There are two variants to pick from - Premium and Superior, and both can be had with six- and seven-seat layouts.

On the feature front, the entry Premium trim packs in bits such as a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 5.0-inch MID, LED headlamps and tail lights, power-adjustable and folding wing mirrors, 6-way adjustable front seats, cruise control, key-less go, auto climate control, a PM 2.5 air filter and one-touch power window operation.



The eMAX 7 gets three rows of seating as standard; customers get the option of captain seats in the second row.

The top-spec Superior meanwhile adds in the feel-good features such as powered front seats with ventilation function, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, air purifier and a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Functions including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, rear collision warning and rear cross-traffic warning and braking.



top variant gets features such as a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats and ADAS tech.

Standard safety features include 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill start assist and a 360-degree camera.



Regarding the powertrain, the eMAX 7 offers two different battery packs and motor outputs based on the variant. The 71.8 kWh battery pack is retained but is now paired with a stronger 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor - up from the e6’s 94 bhp and 180 Nm. This powertrain is exclusive to the top Superior trim level with the Premium trim offered with a new 55.4 kWh unit paired with an electric motor producing a lower 161 bhp and 310 Nm. BYD claims an 8.6 second 0-100 kmph time for the eMAX 7 Superior while the Premium will hit the same in 10.1 seconds.



The larger pack offers a claimed NEDC range of 530 km while the smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 420 km.