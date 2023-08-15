Login

Fisker Unveils Details Of The Ronin Super GT

The car's production run is limited to 999 units
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

15-Aug-23 10:29 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The car has a top speed of 275 km/h.
  • The car features butterfly doors, smartphone-controlled access, and a foldable carbon-fibre hardtop.
  • The Fisker Ronin is priced at $385,000 (Rs. 3.19 crore).

Fisker has revealed further insights into the Rönin Super GT. This all-electric convertible was showcased at the inaugural Fisker Product Vision Day on August 3, 2023.

 

The Fisker Ronin is priced at $385,000 (Rs. 3.19 crore), and the car is slated for deliveries commencing in the latter half of 2025. The car's production run is limited to 999 units. Fisker has designed the Ronin to accommodate five passengers and according to the company the car can achieve a top speed of 275 km/h. The Super GT convertible is expected to produce over 1000 bhp.

 

Also Read: Fisker Unveils All-New Electric Vehicle Lineup

The Ronin will come with butterfly doors for the rear seats. The front doors unlock  electrically by swiping the handle or by using a smartphone. All doors can be opened remotely by a smartphone, and the foldable, also the foldable carbon-fiber hardtop retreats into the trunk electrically which free up some luggage space. Additional luggage space will be available in the front trunk.

 

Also Read: Fisker Ocean India Launch By End-2023; Limited-Run Vigyan Edition Announced

 

The car will have an aluminum space frame that will have integrated battery cells that achieves a projected range of 965 km. The carbon-fiber 23-inch wheels will also have a lightweight material. The interior is made with recycled and sustainable materials. The cockpit houses a 17.1-inch high-resolution screen and a driver-centric instrument cluster.

 

"The Fisker Ronin is for people who love to drive, but who are also thrilled by automotive art and design and demand that their high-performance vehicles embrace a sustainable future," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "Our goal was to create a classic grand touring car, updated for the 21st century and engineered for customers who want to drive from Los Angeles to Napa Valley on a single charge or take on the autobahn at steady high speeds without concern for battery capacity."

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

 

# Fisker Automotive# Fisker Ronin

