Fisker Ocean Achieves EPA-Estimated Range Of Up To 360 Miles

Recent estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have revealed that the upcoming Fisker Ocean Extreme has a total range of 360 miles (579 kilometers) on standard 20" wheels and tires, surpassing the brand's initial expectations.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has received European WLTP certification

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has also obtained an EPA Certificate of Conformity and an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). These approvals allow for the sale and delivery of the Fisker Ocean Extreme in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. The CARB Executive Order also grants the Fisker Ocean Extreme the maximum 4.0 Zero-Emission Vehicle credits per vehicle sold.

Talking about the brand's recent achievements, Henrik Fisker, CEO of Fisker Inc said, "We put in a lot of hard work to achieve these results, and it feels great to give our customers a better range than we had estimated. Providing an EPA 360-mile range in the US and a WLTP 707 km range in Europe gives our drivers what they want: a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle and the confidence that they are driving the electric SUV with the longest range available in an affordable new vehicle."



The Fisker Ocean is available in three versions—Extreme, Ultra, and Sport

The first customer deliveries took place in Denmark on May 5, with deliveries in the United States set to begin in June.

The electric SUV was recently honored with the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award for Best Electric Vehicle.





By surpassing the estimated range, Fisker has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering outstanding electric vehicles that offer both environmental sustainability and an engaging driving experience. With the Fisker Ocean Extreme, customers can enjoy the benefits of an extended range without compromising on style, performance, or affordability.



