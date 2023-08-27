Fisker Unveils Details About the Fisker Ocean Force E Off-Road Package

Fisker has recently announced additional information about its Fisker Ocean Force E. This off-road package is designed to transform the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV into a versatile and sustainable off-roading vehicle, both of which are expected to be available from the first half of 2024 onwards.

The Force E package offers increased torque, power, and electric range for the Fisker Ocean SUV. This package is available for purchase concurrently with the vehicle or as a post-purchase add-on. Initially, it will be accessible for the all-wheel drive Fisker Ocean One and Extreme trims only, while the lower trim Ultra variant will get this package update later, as stated by the brand.

This off-road package also includes a 33-inch tire mounted on 20-inch rims, elevated ground clearance, specialised dampers to enhance off-road performance, and robust front and rear skid plates coupled with an underbody plate for protection. An off-road mode will be provided through an over-the-air update, seamlessly integrated as part of the package.

Henrik Fisker, the visionary Chairman and CEO of Fisker, says, “Force E is our effort to bring zero-emissions to the off-roading world, so that people who love the outdoors can experience it in a more sustainable way and without the negatives associated with the internal combustion vehicles that have dominated the segment for decades,”

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal