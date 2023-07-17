Fisker Ocean India Launch By End-2023; Limited-Run Vigyan Edition Announced

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Fisker has announced a special edition of the Ocean SUV for the Indian market. Based on the Fisker Ocean Extreme, the Vigyan Edition will be limited to just 100 units and is expected to complete homologation for the market by September 2023. Fisker has also confirmed that deliveries of the Ocean SUV will commence in Q4 2023 so expect a price announcement in the coming months.

Fisker has announced India will get a limited-run Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition.

“Following the successful start of deliveries in Europe and the US, we’re thrilled that we can bring the Fisker Ocean Extreme, with its class-leading range and unique features, to a new market where we plan to grow our brand rapidly over the coming years,” said Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO Fisker Inc.

The Ocean gets a unique ‘California’ mode, letting you roll down the rear windscreen.

The Fisker Ocean SUV was revealed at the LA Auto Show back in 2021, though production and deliveries of the SUV only commenced globally earlier this year. The Extreme is the most powerful and priciest derivative of the all-electric SUV. It packs in a 113 kWh (net) battery pack paired with an all-wheel drive dual-motor electric powertrain developing a notable 556 bhp and 736 Nm in boost mode. The SUV also offers a range of up to 707 km on the WLTP test cycle.

The Ocean gets a 17.1-inch central touchscreen.

The Extreme is also quite well kitted out in global markets. The SUV gets features such as heated seats at the front and rear, SolarSky roof, a 17.1-inch touchscreen, a digital rear-view mirror, ELS Studio 3D sound system and a powered tailgate. The SUV’s interior also features extensive use of recycled materials.

Fisker says it will align prices for the Ocean SUV in India with those in Europe before the inclusion of import taxes and logistical charges.

Images of the standard Fisker Ocean