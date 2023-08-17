Fisker Becomes Latest Automaker To Adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard

Fisker has become the latest carmaker to partner with Tesla and adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS). Fisker says that as part of the partnership, owners will gain access to Tesla’s North American Supercharger network from 2025.



Fisker says that existing owners will be able to access the Supercharger network via a NACS adapter starting from Q1 2025. Furthermore, upcoming new cars from the company will integrate NACS charging ports. The company said in a statement that along with NACS it will also provide CCS adapters to vehicle owners that will allow customers to continue utilising the prevalent CCS standard for their charging needs.



The company joins a growing list of carmakers that will be adopting the NACS charging system. Manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Ford, Rivian, Nissan, and General Motors have already tied up with the EV giant.



Fisker currently only manufactures the Ocean EV though it recently showed a line-up of new electric vehicles that it plans to put into production. These included a new four-door GT car called the Ronin, the Alaska pick-up truck and the city-focused Pear.





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL