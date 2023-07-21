Nissan Joins Growing List Of Manufacturers Adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard

Nissan has become the latest carmaker to partner with Tesla to adopt the latter’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). Interestsingly, the company says that from 2024 onwards, owners of the Ariya electric SUV will be able to access Tesla’s widespread North American fast charging network. The company currently offers two electric vehicles in the North American markets, the Leaf and the Ariya. There are currently no details if the Leaf will also support NACS charging.



Also read: Mercedes-Benz Partners With Tesla To Integrate NACS Charging Ports Into Its Lineup



Furthermore the company said its future EVs from 2025 will all follow NACS charging standard in North America. The carmaker is currently lining up two all-new EVs for the US market with both expected to debut in 2025.



Nissan has partnered with Tesla to gain access to the latter's fast charging network in North America

Also read: Volvo Cars Partners with Tesla, For Access to Supercharger Network



Focusing on the Ariya, Nissan says owners will be able to purchase adaptors from 2024 that will allow them to connect their vehicles to Tesla’s supercharger network.



Nissan is the first Japanese automaker to support NACS. It joins a growing list of companies including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Ford, Rivian and General Motors who will adapt future EVs to support NACS fast charging in North America.



Also read: GM Announces Partnership With Tesla To Expand EV Charging Access In North America



“Adopting the NACS standard underlines Nissan’s commitment to making electric mobility even more accessible as we follow our Ambition 2030 long-term vision of greater electrification,” said Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas. “We are happy to provide access to thousands more fast chargers for Nissan EV drivers, adding confidence and convenience when planning long-distance journeys.”



Under its "Ambition 2030" initiative, Nissan is targeting EV accounting for over 40 per cent of its U.S. vehicle sales by 2030.