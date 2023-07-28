2023 Geneva International Motor Show To Be Held In Doha, Qatar

The 2023 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), is set to take place from October 5 to October 14 this year. In a departure from its traditional location, the event will be held in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Teases New ‘Entry Segment’ Concept for IAA 2023; Could Preview A-Class Successor

The show is anticipated to feature the public debut of 10 new cars and also host the latest vehicles from 30 different brands. More announcements about the participating manufacturers are expected on GIMS social media channels in the weeks and months ahead.

Also Read: Fisker Ocean India Launch By End-2023; Limited-Run Vigyan Edition Announced

In response to the pandemic, GIMS was put on hold and later moved from Geneva to Doha in 2021. Plans are currently underway for the event's return to Switzerland in 2024. Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming show in Doha, stating that organizers aim to create a top-tier motor show bridging automotive industries between East and West.

The Geneva Motor Show, with roots dating back to 1905, is renowned as one of the globe's foremost automotive events. In previous editions, notable debuts included the Toyota GR Supra, Lamborghini Huracan Evo, and various tuned vehicles from Brabus and Mansory.

Also Read: 2023 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Make India Debut Ahead Of Deliveries

Kicking off with an exclusive opening ceremony on October 5, GIMS Qatar will open its doors to the general public two days later. The timing has been planned to coincide with the Qatar Grand Prix, scheduled for October 6 - 8. Additional highlights include a forum on future car design at the National Museum of Qatar and an off-road experience.