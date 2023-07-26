Mercedes-Benz Teases New ‘Entry Segment’ Concept for IAA 2023; Could Preview A-Class Successor

Mercedes-Benz has teased a new concept car ahead of its debut at the 2023 IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, Germany. The new concept, as per the brand, is a “Forward-looking concept car in the Entry Segment” suggesting that it could preview the successor to the current-gen A-class. The carmaker is expected to unveil an all-new small car platform next year with plans in place to streamline the ‘entry segment’ products from the current seven globally to just four.

The exact specifications and features of the upcoming model remain unknown, with the silhouette only providing basic details on the styling. The concept will get a coupe-inspired design with the sloping roofline extending almost to the tip of the boot lid. Also visible is the shoulder line of the concept along with the closing line of the rear door suggesting that it could be a 4-door concept. Also noticeable are side-view mirrors attached to the A-pillar.

Concept could preview the successor to the current-gen A-class sedan and CLA.

Following its global unveiling at the IAA Munich Auto Show in September a more production-ready model could arrive in 2024.

The carmaker has also confirmed that the new E-class All-Terrain will also make its debut at the IAA 2023. The third variant of the new E-class line-up, like its siblings, will also be offered with a range of electrified powertrains including plug-in hybrids.



