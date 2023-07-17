2023 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Make India Debut Ahead Of Deliveries

Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelifts have made their India debut ahead of deliveries commencing. Unveiled globally earlier this year, the updated Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe gets styling tweaks, an upgraded interior and a revised engine line-up. For the Indian market, we are only set to get the base V6 variants of both SUVs initially with other variants likely to arrive later.

The Cayenne is priced at Rs 1.36 crore while the Cayenne Coupe is priced at Rs 1.42 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).

Facelifted SUVs get minor styling tweaks and more tech inside the cabin.

In terms of exterior design, the Cayenne siblings only get minor tweaks compared to the outgoing model. The headlamps and tail-lamps feature design updates while the bumpers too are revised. The SUV also gets new alloy wheels. Changes to the cabin are more extensive consisting of a redesigned dashboard with revised control surfaces and three displays on the fascia – a digital instrument cluster, a central touchscreen and a dedicated touchscreen for the front passenger.

The new Cayenne unveiled for our customers across our dealer network last night.



The new Cayenne debuts with a highly digitalised display & control concept, new chassis technology & innovative high-tech features.

Contact our centres to know more. #FurtherTogether #PorscheIndia pic.twitter.com/rwcu8WQnYQ — Porsche India (@Porsche_India) July 15, 2023

Coming to the engine, the new Cayenne and Cayenne coupe will be offered with the same 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol mill developing 350 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The unit will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe to only be available with a V6 engine initially.

As per our sources, the decision to only offer the V6 stems from Porsche not being inclined to homologate higher variants owing to low sales volumes of the SUV in India.

Bookings for the Cayenne and Cayenne coupe have been underway for a while now with the company currently hosting private viewing events for clients.