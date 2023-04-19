New Porsche Cayenne Unveiled At China Auto Show

Porsche has unveiled the latest version of its luxury SUV, the Cayenne. The new car features comprehensive upgrades to the powertrain, chassis, design, and equipment and promises improved on-road and off-road performance. Michael Schätzle, Vice President of the Cayenne Product Line, has hailed it as one of the most ‘extensive product upgrades in Porsche's history.’

The exterior of the new Cayenne gets subtle changes from its predecessor, featuring a new front end, more strongly arched wings, a new bonnet, redesigned headlamps, and three-dimensionally designed tail lights. The new rear apron with an integrated number plate holder characterises the rear end design of the new Cayenne. Customers can also enjoy an expanded colour palette with three new colours and a new range of 20, 21, and 22-inch wheels.

For the first time in the Cayenne, front passengers have their own infotainment display that can be used for streaming videos during the trip. The system focuses on the driver's axis, optimising operation, and frequent driver functions are located directly on or next to the steering wheel. The Cayenne's cockpit includes a fully digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with variable display options, while the standard 12.3-inch central Porsche Communication Management (PCM) display provides access to all relevant vehicle functions.

Porsche has made Matrix LED Headlights standard in the new Cayenne, with the new HD Matrix LED Headlights available as an option. The system picks out other users and blocks out the light of the high beam to them with pixel accuracy so as not to dazzle them.

The new Cayenne also comes with a range of new and optimised assistance systems, such as the active speed limiter and the swerve assist, the cornering assist, and the improved Porsche InnoDrive as part of the adaptive cruise control. Porsche has also equipped the new Cayenne at the factory with a steel spring suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). New shock absorbers with 2-valve technology and separate rebound and compression stages promise optimised performance in all driving situations. The new adaptive air suspension with 2-chamber, 2-valve technology improves the driving experience with a soft suspension characteristic, stabilises the vehicle, and simplifies on-road and off-road handling compared to both the standard suspension and the predecessor model.

The new Cayenne models offer a range of engine options to suit different preferences, from fuel efficiency to high performance. The Cayenne S comes with an extensively refined four-litre V8 bi-turbo engine, replacing the previous V6 engine. It has a maximum output of 467 BHP and a torque of 600 Nm, accelerating both the SUV and the SUV Coupé to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 273 km/h. The entry-level Cayenne comes with an optimised three-litre V6 turbo engine that generates 350 BHP and 500 Nm. The six-cylinder engine forms the basis for the powertrain of the Cayenne E-Hybrid. The combined output increases to 463 BHP, with a purely electric range of up to 90 km, thanks to a high-voltage battery with a capacity increased from 17.9 kWh to 25.9 kWh.

The Turbo GT designed for maximum on-road performance is still the top model in the Cayenne range in most Porsche markets outside the EU. It is available exclusively as a coupé and benefits from all the optimisations and innovations of the model series. The output of the four-litre V8 bi-turbo engine of the Turbo GT has been increased by 14 kW (19 PS) to 650 BHP. The Cayenne Turbo GT accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 305 km/h.

The new Porsche Cayenne offers a formidable combination of power, luxury, and innovation, making it one of the best SUVs for those who demand versatility and style.