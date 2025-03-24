Login
Sell CarAwards 2025

Porsche Taycan Rear-Wheel Drive Variant Priced At Rs 1.67 Crore

While the facelifted Taycan has been listed on the company website since last year, Porsche has only officially launched it in 4S and Turbo trims so far.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Taycan RWD develops 429 bhp and 410 Nm
  • Features a single-motor, rear-wheeler drive powertrain
  • Costs Rs 24 lakh less than the Taycan 4S

Porsche India has revealed the pricing for the new entry variant to the Taycan range. The standard rear-wheel drive Taycan is priced at Rs 1.67 crore (ex-showroom) and sits below the Taycan 4S in the company’s lineup. Interestingly, the variant has been listed on the company website for almost a year now, though prices were not available. Last year, the facelifted Taycan was launched in India in 4S and Turbo guise, and the model made its public debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
 

Also read: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S Revealed: More Powerful Flat-Six, But No Manual Gearbox
 

At the price, the RWD Taycan is about Rs 24 lakh less expensive compared to the more powerful Taycan 4S.
 

2024 Porsche Taycan

Also read: V8 SUVs That You Can Buy In India In 2025

 

Compared to the more expensive 4S and Turbo, the standard Taycan lacks an electric motor on the front axle, featuring a rear-drive layout as standard. Porsche has previously said that the new base variant is more powerful in its facelifted form with the company having introduced a new electric motor across all variants. The standard Taycan develops 429 bhp - up from the older model’s 402 bhp. Torque output stands at 410 Nm. Porsche claims that the updated model is 0.6 seconds faster than its predecessor in the sprint to 100 kmph at 4.8 seconds.
 

Porsche has yet to confirm the full specifications of the Taycan RWD for the Indian market. In global markets, the electric sports sedan is offered with two battery pack options: an 89 kWh unit or a 105 kWh unit. The former gives the sedan a range of up to 590 km, while the latter gives it a range of over 670 km.

Popular Porsche Models