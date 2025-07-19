HomeNews & Reviews
Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition Launched At Rs 2.07 Crore

The Taycan 4S Black Edition costs Rs 11 lakh more than the standard model.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on July 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Taycan 4S in this edition gets blacked out treatment
  • 13 exterior paint schemes available for the ‘Black Edition’
  • Continues with the 105 kWh battery pack as standard model

Along with launching Black Editions for the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models, Porsche has also launched the Taycan 4S Black Edition at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). At this price, the Black Edition of the Taycan is Rs 11 lakh more expensive than the standard model. Like the Cayenne Black Edition, the Taycan 4S Black Edition also gets exterior and interior changes compared to the standard model. 

 

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Black Edition India Prices Revealed
 porsche taycan 4s black edition launched at rs 207 crore 2
As the name suggests, the Taycan 4S Black Edition features a gloss black treatment across several exterior elements, including the front apron, side skirts, rear diffuser, as well as the vehicle’s badges and lettering. Complementing the dark theme, the 21-inch alloy wheels are finished in gloss black, while the headlights are enhanced with a subtle smoky tint. Moreover, it also gets illuminated Porsche logo puddle lamps as well.  
 porsche taycan 4s black edition launched at rs 207 crore 1
The Taycan 4S Black Edition comes as standard with a choice of 13 exterior colours, grouped into three themes: two 'Contrast' shades, four 'Metallic' finishes, and seven options from the 'Dreams' palette. Additionally, five exclusive colours are available under the premium 'Legend' category at extra cost.  
 
Moreover, Porsche also offers the newly introduced ‘Paint to Sample and Plus’ programme through the online configurator. True to Porsche fashion, the Black Edition features a vast range of customisation options, including wheels, interior trims, tech features, and more.  

 

Also Read: Bentley Joins Skoda Auto Volkswagen India as Sixth Brand
 porsche taycan 4s black edition launched at rs 207 crore 3
As for the interior, the Taycan 4S Black Edition retains the same cabin layout as the standard model, with no changes to the features on offer. Standard features include a 14-speaker Bose sound system, 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera system, an ADAS suite, and a panoramic sunroof. The Black Edition is available with two Race-Tex upholstery choices in black, as well as two monotone leather options. Additionally, dual-tone interior themes are offered as optional extras. 
 
The electric four-door sports sedan continues to feature a dual-motor configuration, punching out a combined output of 590 bhp and 710 Nm of torque, powered by the same 105 kWh (668 km WLTP range) battery pack found in the standard variant. It sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and is compatible with ultra-fast charging through a 320kW DC charger.  

