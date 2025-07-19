Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition Launched At Rs 2.07 Crore

Along with launching Black Editions for the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models, Porsche has also launched the Taycan 4S Black Edition at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). At this price, the Black Edition of the Taycan is Rs 11 lakh more expensive than the standard model. Like the Cayenne Black Edition, the Taycan 4S Black Edition also gets exterior and interior changes compared to the standard model.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Black Edition India Prices Revealed



As the name suggests, the Taycan 4S Black Edition features a gloss black treatment across several exterior elements, including the front apron, side skirts, rear diffuser, as well as the vehicle’s badges and lettering. Complementing the dark theme, the 21-inch alloy wheels are finished in gloss black, while the headlights are enhanced with a subtle smoky tint. Moreover, it also gets illuminated Porsche logo puddle lamps as well.



The Taycan 4S Black Edition comes as standard with a choice of 13 exterior colours, grouped into three themes: two 'Contrast' shades, four 'Metallic' finishes, and seven options from the 'Dreams' palette. Additionally, five exclusive colours are available under the premium 'Legend' category at extra cost.



Moreover, Porsche also offers the newly introduced ‘Paint to Sample and Plus’ programme through the online configurator. True to Porsche fashion, the Black Edition features a vast range of customisation options, including wheels, interior trims, tech features, and more.