Porsche To Keep Petrol Engines Longer; New EV Roadmap Revealed
- Porsche confirms next-gen 718 Boxster and Cayman will keep combustion engines
- Petrol-powered versions could cost more than their EV counterparts
- The 911, Cayenne, and Panamera will continue with ICE well into the next decade, with hybrids expanding in between
Porsche has done a dramatic about-face on its sports car strategy. After declaring the 718 Boxster and Cayman would go fully electric, the German marque now confirms the next generation will still pack combustion engines — though they’ll be limited only for the top trims. Moreover, the electric plans see some flexibility, and the V8 will hang around until the turn of the decade.
With the current 718 pair bowing out next month, Porsche says the new lineup will feature high-performance ICE variants alongside EVs. That flips the usual pricing story: the petrol-powered Boxster and Cayman could actually cost more than their electric siblings. However, what’s not on the cards are the hybrid powertrains for the pair. Porsche insists the next-gen gas 718s will stay pure ICE. On the flip side, enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer as the combustion-powered successors aren’t expected to arrive until the end of the decade.
Beyond the 718, Porsche’s roadmap has undergone some more favourable changes. Firstly, there’s a petrol-powered crossover in the works with a PHEV option that lands in 2028, replacing the first-gen Macan. Meanwhile, the Cayenne EV is still happening, but ICE and PHEV variants will launch first. While the 911 remains safe with no full EV version this decade, the hybrids will expand. And lastly, V8s in the Cayenne and Panamera are here to stay into the 2030s.
What’s been given a miss is the new halo supercar. With a downfall in the EV demand, Porsche isn’t rushing into risky all-electric flagships like the Mission X. As for the purists, the good news is that the Boxster and Cayman are not going quietly into the night. They’ll still sing through tailpipes, and so will some of its bigger siblings.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Maruti Suzuki
VictorisExpected Price₹‚¹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
- VinFast
VF7Expected Price₹‚¹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
- VinFast
VF6Expected Price₹‚¹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
- Citroen
Basalt XExpected Price₹‚¹ 8.72 - 13.21 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
CLE 53Expected Price₹‚¹ 1.45 Crore
- Renault
TriberExpected Price₹‚¹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
- MG
M9 EVExpected Price₹‚¹ 81.08 Lakh
- BMW
2 Series Gran CoupeExpected Price₹‚¹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
- Tesla
Model YExpected Price₹‚¹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
- Kia
Carens Clavis EVExpected Price₹‚¹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-05
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-07
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-13
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-14
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-15
- Mahindra XUV.e9Expected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-16
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-19
- Volvo EX30 RechargeExpected Price₹ 35 - 36 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
Trending News
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Sep 23, 2025Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched: Entry Hatchback Updated With More Safety FeaturesAside from the new 500-unit limited-run special edition, Renault has updated the Kwid with new variant nomenclatures and safety kit.1 mins
- Amaan Ahmed | Sep 23, 2025Ultraviolette X47 Electric Motorcycle Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh; Features Advanced Rider Assistance SystemsBased on the F77, the X47 has been dubbed a ‘crossover’ by Ultraviolette Automotive; introductory price valid only for the first 1,000 customers.3 mins
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 23, 2025GST 2.0: Kawasaki KLX 230 Price Slashed By Rs 15,000; Now Costs Rs 1.84 LakhThe KLX 230 was first launched in India in December 2024, carrying a price tag of Rs 3.30 lakh.1 mins
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 23, 2025All-New Volvo EX30 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 39.99 LakhThis festive price on the Volvo EX30 is valid for reservations made by October 19, 2025. After that, it will be priced at ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries begin in the first week of November 2025.3 mins
- Jaiveer Mehra | Sep 23, 2025Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Launched At Rs 39.99 Lakh: New Entry Variant Has Only 5 SeatsNew entry Kodiaq misses out on powered front passenger seat, 12.9-inch touchscreen & Canton audio system.1 mins
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 23, 2025New Hero Destini 110 Launched In India At Rs 72,000The Destini 110 is available in two variants, VX and ZX, with a total of six colour options, evenly divided between the two trims.2 mins