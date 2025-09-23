logo
New Delhi

Porsche To Keep Petrol Engines Longer; New EV Roadmap Revealed

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
2 mins read
2025-09-23
Key Highlights
  • Porsche confirms next-gen 718 Boxster and Cayman will keep combustion engines
  • Petrol-powered versions could cost more than their EV counterparts
  • The 911, Cayenne, and Panamera will continue with ICE well into the next decade, with hybrids expanding in between

Porsche has done a dramatic about-face on its sports car strategy. After declaring the 718 Boxster and Cayman would go fully electric, the German marque now confirms the next generation will still pack combustion engines — though they’ll be limited only for the top trims. Moreover, the electric plans see some flexibility, and the V8 will hang around until the turn of the decade.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT 4 RS 2022 1280 588a3d1bafbcf544b10e9801a1a118136d

With the current 718 pair bowing out next month, Porsche says the new lineup will feature high-performance ICE variants alongside EVs. That flips the usual pricing story: the petrol-powered Boxster and Cayman could actually cost more than their electric siblings. However, what’s not on the cards are the hybrid powertrains for the pair. Porsche insists the next-gen gas 718s will stay pure ICE. On the flip side, enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer as the combustion-powered successors aren’t expected to arrive until the end of the decade.

2025 Porsche 911 GT 3 4

Beyond the 718, Porsche’s roadmap has undergone some more favourable changes. Firstly, there’s a petrol-powered crossover in the works with a PHEV option that lands in 2028, replacing the first-gen Macan. Meanwhile, the Cayenne EV is still happening, but ICE and PHEV variants will launch first. While the 911 remains safe with no full EV version this decade, the hybrids will expand. And lastly, V8s in the Cayenne and Panamera are here to stay into the 2030s.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S e Hybrid

What’s been given a miss is the new halo supercar. With a downfall in the EV demand, Porsche isn’t rushing into risky all-electric flagships like the Mission X. As for the purists, the good news is that the Boxster and Cayman are not going quietly into the night. They’ll still sing through tailpipes, and so will some of its bigger siblings.

