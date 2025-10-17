The twelfth edition of India Bike Week, which was scheduled to take place in Vagator, Goa, on December 12 and 13, has now been rescheduled. According to an update shared on IBW’s official social media handles, the new dates will be announced within the next 72 hours.

The 2025 edition of India Bike Week has been rescheduled due to the announcement of Zilla Parishad elections in Goa during the same period, which has prompted the organisers to shift the event dates in compliance with election protocols. The IBW organising committee confirmed that revised dates will be shared soon.

For those who have already purchased tickets, the social media posts assure that existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Meanwhile, ticket holders unable to attend the event on the new dates will be eligible for a full refund. The organisers have also paused sales of tickets for the next 72 hours until the updated schedule is finalised.

The 2024 edition of India Bike Week attracted over 25,000 riders and enthusiasts from across the country. The festival featured an array of activities, including new motorcycle launches, custom bike showcases, stunt performances, live music, and off-road experiences such as the Dirt Dash track and flat-track racing.