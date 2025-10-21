The twelfth edition of India Bike Week has been rescheduled to December 19 and 20, 2025, in Vagator, Goa. The event was originally planned for December 12 and 13 but has been postponed by a week. The change was made following the announcement of Zilla Parishad elections in Goa, which are set to take place around the earlier event dates.

Tickets already purchased for the festival will remain valid for the revised dates. Ticket holders for December 12 and 13 dates, who are unable to participate on the new dates will be eligible for a full refund, according to the organisers’ statement.

Last year’s India Bike Week drew more than 25,000 participants and featured custom motorcycle displays, stunt performances, flat tracking, and a dedicated Dirt Dash track. The 2025 edition is expected to continue with similar activities and manufacturers to display new motorcycles, accessories, and riding gear.

In addition to the motorcycling events, live music performances and other entertainment segments are planned across the two days.