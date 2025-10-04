2025 India Bike Week To Be Held On December 12-13 In Vagator, Goa
- 2025 IBW to be held on December 12 and 13
- To be held at Vagator, Goa
- Expect new motorcycle launches, custom bikes and activities
The twelfth edition of India Bike Week is set to take place in Vagator, Goa, on December 12 and 13. Last year’s event drew over 25,000 participants and featured motorcycle unveils, custom bike displays, stunt shows, a Dirt Dash track, flat tracking, and more. The 2025 edition is expected to carry forward the same agenda, although it will likely include new activities and more motorcycle unveils/launches.
Also Read: India Bike Week 2024: New Motorcycles, Custom Builds, Music, And More
One of the launches at this year’s India Bike Week is expected to be the Brixton Storr 500 ADV. The adventure motorcycle is powered by a 486 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine borrowed from the Crossfire 500 series. It produces 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This will be Brixton’s first mid-capacity adventure motorcycle in the country.
Also Read: Brixton Storr 500 India Launch In December
Apart from the launches, the venue this year is expected to mirror last year’s setup. The IBW grounds will split into different zones, from indoor and outdoor expos to music and community stages, a dedicated overlanding stage, and racing arenas. Some of the crowd-pullers are likely to include the Harley-Davidson Flat Track Race, the IBW Hill Climb, the IBW Dirt Dash, and more.
Also Read: Best Beginner Motorcycles In India: Top 5 Options
Last but not least, the custom motorcycle display will once again be a major draw at India Bike Week. Builders from across the country are expected to showcase a wide variety of unique creations. In 2024, Sayed Omer Siddique’s “Buraaq,” powered by a Carberry twin-engine, took home the Best Modified Bike award along with a prize of Rs 25,000.
Early bird passes for the event are expected to be rolled out in the coming days.
